Umar Gul's wife makes special request to husband ahead of Afghanistan's Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

Afghanistan have produced stellar show in the Asia Cup 2022, winning both the encounters they've played so far. The team kicked-off their campaign against Sri Lanka, whom they bundled out for 105 in 19.4 overs, and in the second clash against Bangladesh, the Afghanistan bowling unit once again stood up to the task. This time they restricted Bangladesh for a paltry 127/7 in 20 overs, a total which Mohammad Nabi's unit chased down in 18.3 overs.

Taking note of the clinical display by the Afghanistan bowlers, fans and experts believe that it won't be a surprise if they achieve the same against relatively bigger opponents such as India and Pakistan. Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja observed the same during an interaction on Cricbuzz after the AFG vs BAN match on Tuesday evening.

While Nabi and co have successfully managed to steal the show, Dr Mariam Naqsh, wife of Umar Gul, the bowling coach of Afghanistan, has made a special request to her husband.

Responding to a tweet by the former Pakistan pacer, where he is congratulating his players for advancing to the Super Four, Naqsh urged her husband to have a soft corner while playing against Pakistan.

Pakistan k khilaf zara haat hola rakhna coach saab 🙈🙈 congratulations 🎉 https://t.co/VAmlAleWUz — Dr Mariamnaqsh (@MariamNaqsh) August 30, 2022

The adorable exchange between the two didn't stop here as Gul responded back to the tweet with laughing emoticons and finished it with "ok". Naqsh then tried pulling the leg of the former Pakistan cricketer and wrote: “I believe I've given you a strange reason to worry”.

Matlab ajeeb tension may daldia hy 😂 — Dr Mariamnaqsh (@MariamNaqsh) August 30, 2022

There is a high chance of Pakistan meeting Afghanistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022.

Babar Azam and co started off their campaign with a five-wicket defeat against India on August 28 and will play Hong Kong in their next encounter on Friday.

