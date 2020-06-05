e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'Isolated myself in a room': Former Pakistan player talks about his COVID-19 experience

‘Isolated myself in a room’: Former Pakistan player talks about his COVID-19 experience

The Pakistan opener of the mid-2000s becoming the second cricketer from the country to have contracted the virus. Now Taufeeq has recovered from the virus and has advised people to build up their immune systems.

cricket Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:33 IST
hindustantimes.com
Karachi
Pakistan's Taufeeq Umar plays a shot during the first day of the second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo.
Pakistan's Taufeeq Umar plays a shot during the first day of the second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo.(Reuters)
         

Taufeeq Umar had recently announced that he had contracted the novel coronavirus and was self isolating himself. The Pakistan opener of the mid-2000s becoming the second cricketer from the country to have contracted the virus. After deciding to get himself checked after complaining of symptoms associated with the Coronavirus, the results came out positive and Umar has since kept himself isolated. Now Taufeeq has recovered from the virus and has advised people to build up their immune systems.

Umar has said that people should take the virus seriously and follow all social distancing and safety measures recommended by medical professionals.

READ | Ex-Pakistan first-class cricketer Riaz Sheikh dies of suspected COVID-19

On Friday, Umar said he had made a full recovery from the virus and his test has come negative.

“I would urge everyone to take care of themselves and take this Covid-19 seriously. Social distancing and safety measures are a must for everyone,” he said.

Umar, 38, who appeared in 44 Tests and 22 ODIs, said people should panic if they contract the virus.

“I isolated myself in a room for two weeks away from the children and elderly people in my family. I would say people should not be alarmed if they test positive. I would advise them to work on building up their immune system,” he said.

At least two Pakistani first-class players have died from the coronavirus with leg-spinner Riaz Sheikh passing away in Karachi earlier this week.

Riaz Sheikh, a leg-spinner who took 116 wickets in 43 matches, died at his home and was buried in haste by his family.

Another Pakistani first-class player, Zafar Sarfaraz, 50, had died due to the virus in April in Peshawar.

(with PTI inputs)

