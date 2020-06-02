e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Ex-Pakistan first-class cricketer Riaz Sheikh dies of suspected COVID-19

Ex-Pakistan first-class cricketer Riaz Sheikh dies of suspected COVID-19

Sheikh, 51, a leg-spinner who took 116 wickets in 43 first-class matches and was at one time considered for national selection, died here early Tuesday morning.

cricket Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
A bat and ball are seen on the turf
A bat and ball are seen on the turf (Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan first-class cricketer Riaz Sheikh on Tuesday became the second professional player in the country to die because of suspected conronavirus, according to sources.

Sources claimed that Sheikh’s family buried him in a hurry without waiting for health officials to ascertain the cause of his death.

Sheikh, 51, a leg-spinner who took 116 wickets in 43 first-class matches and was at one time considered for national selection, died here early Tuesday morning.

“His family buried him in a haste this morning but his neighbours suspect he had contracted the COVID-19 and his family didn’t want to get involved in the process outlined by the provincial government for patients who die from the virus,” a well-informed source said.

“Riaz (Sheikh) was a diabetic but it is suspected he fell ill because of the coronavirus and was at home.” Former Pakistani first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz, 50, was the first professional player in the country to die after contracting the novel coronavirus in Peshawar in April. Sheikh, a popular figure in Pakistan’s domestic circuit, was a coach at the Moin Khan Academy.

Meanwhile Pakistan’s former Test opener and member of the national junior selection committee, Taufiq Umar is recovering well from the COVID-19 after being quarantined at home.

Taufiq confirmed a few days back that his COVID-19 tests had come positive in Lahore and he was going into quarantine.

The number of COVID-19 cases have risen sharply in Pakistan since the government eased the lockdown and restrictions before Eid last month.

Nearly 76,5000 people have been affected by the virus in Pakistan so far, while 1621 have lost their lives.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN report
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN report
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
Had never seen Laxman so angry: Raina recalls nail-biter against Aus
Had never seen Laxman so angry: Raina recalls nail-biter against Aus
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In