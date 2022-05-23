'Umran Malik deserves to be picked in India's Test team but...': Mohammad Azharuddin's big statement on SRH pacer

The prediction of many a veteran cricketers came true on Sunday evening when BCCI named the 18-member squad for the impending five-match T20I series against South Africa at home as Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik earned his maiden India call-up. Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin too was elated with the announcement and backed the youngster to be part of the Test team as well, but expressed a major concern around that.

The 22-year-old pacer from Jammu and Kashmir has taken IPL 2022 by storm as he has amassed 22 wickets in 14 games at a strike rate of just 13.57 and an economy rate of 9.03. Following his impressive show at the ongoing tournament, Umran has been rewarded with an India call-up.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Azharuddin opined that the youngster should be picked in the Test team as well, but feels that his workload should be managed properly, failing which he could incur injuries.

"Umran Mailk deserves to be picked in test team. Managing his workload is critical, failing which he can succumb to injures. Hope he is provided the support an express fast bowler needs. #UmranMalik #IPL2022," he tweeted.

The new face in the Indian team is Arshdeep Singh, the pace bowler from Punjab Kings, who has picked 10 wickets in 14 games, but has impressed the selectors with his death-over bowling, where his economy rate is only behind Jasprit Bumrah among pacers (minimum 60 balls).

The South Africa T20I series will begin from June 9 in New Delhi and will be a five-match affair. This T20I series will be followed by a two-match contest in Ireland, a three-match series in England and a rescheduled fifth Test in July.

