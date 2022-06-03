Umran Malik, Hardik Pandya among XI in Harbhajan's team of IPL 2022; Spin great picks uncapped batter at No. 3 spot

Harbhajan Singh kept only the players' performances in mind as he named his eleven from the recently-concluded 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former India tweaker's team didn't include many big names including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as he picked Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya as the leader of the T20 side.

In a video on Sportskeeda, Harbhajan, who picked six Indian players and five overseas names, slotted Jos Buttler and KL Rahul at the top. Both batters finished the season as the top two run-scorers. Buttler claimed the Orange Cap with a record-breaking 863 runs in 17 matches for the Rajasthan Royals while Rahul amassed 616 runs in 15 games for new franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

At the No.3 spot, Harbhajan chose Rahul Tripathi, who earned praise for his skill-set but missed out on an India call-up. Power-hitters Liam Livingstone, Hardik and Dinesh Karthik also found a place in Harbhajan's eleven, which also comprised West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell.

On the bowling front, the veteran off-spinner picked Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal as his two spinners. While Rashid, who snared 19 wickets, played a crucial role in the Titans' success, Chahal ended up winning the Purple Cap with 27 plucks in 17 games.

“Rashid can bat as well while his leg-spin is magical. You might ask why (there are) two leg-spinners in the team. Well, both are best, that’s why," said Harbhajan.

Umran Malik and Josh Hazlewood were the two seamers of the team with Mohammed Shami as the 12th man. Umran attracted the world's attention with his ability to touch 150 kph with ease, while Hazlewood enhanced his reputation as a death bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“Hazlewood and Umran would open the bowling in my team. Russell and Hardik both can come in as the third seamer. After that, there are two proper spinners, who would definitely give you eight overs on any pitch."

"My team is slightly different from the others. There are not too many big names as I have kept only IPL 2022 performances in mind while choosing the XI," explained Harbhajan.

Harbhajan Singh’s IPL 2022 XI: Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Rahul Tripathi, Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Umran Malik, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Shami (12th man)

