Bharat Army takes brutal dig at Vaughan's old tweet after 17 wickets fell in Day 1 of ENG vs NZ Test series opener

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Thursday was brutally trolled by the Bharat Army, the official fan group of the Indian cricket team, after the bowlers had an eventful day at the Lord's in the Test series opener of England versus New Zealand. The Bharat Army recalled Vaughan's old comment on the Ahmedabad Test between India and England in giving a savage response.

It was supposed to be Ben Stokes' day or England's day as the team kicked off to a new beginning of a Test era under the star all-rounder and their new coach Brendon McCullum. However, neither did England nor did New Zealand batters perform well on the opening day of the Lord's Test as 17 wickets fell for 248 runs after Kane Williamson had opted to first first.

James Anderson and Matty Potts finished with four wickets each while Stokes and Stuard Broad picked one apiece as New Zealand were folded for just 132 runs. England openers showed some early resistance against New Zealand's new-ball attack before Kyle Jamieson got the first breakthrough and Colin de Grandhomme started the slump. Trent Boult, Jamieson and Tim Southee finished with two apiece as England ended the opening day with 116 for seven.

Recalling Vaughan's comment on the Ahmedabad Test ast year, Bharat Army later took to Twitter to write, “Remember when 14 wickets fell on Day 1 of the 3rd #INDvENG Test in Ahmedabad and the uproar about the apparent ‘state of the wicket’….Well 17 wickets fell today@HomeOfCricket- Must have been another shocking wicket for England hey @MichaelVaughan!#ENGvNZ #OnOn”

Following England's 10-wicket defeat in the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in February last year, Vaughan had criticised the pitch saying that the more India "get away" by producing such tracks which aren't good for Test cricket the more "toothless" the ICC will look.

"The longer powerful countries like India are allowed to get away with it the more toothless the ICC will look," Vaughan had written in the Daily Telegraph. "The governing body are allowing India to produce whatever they wish and it is Test cricket that is getting hurt."

"Perhaps it will take broadcasters to ask for refunds for things to change. They accept Test finishing early because the players are not good enough but not when home boards produce such poor pitches," he added.

"They are left with three blank days but are still having to pay for production. They will not be happy and might think twice about good money for Test rights."

