'I haven't followed Waqar Younis. My idols include...': Umran reacts to comparisons with PAK legend ahead of SA T20Is

Sunrisers Hyderabad speed demon Umran Malik emerged as a future star and even earned maiden India call-up after a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 22-year-old fast bowler from Jammu rattled even the best of batting attacks with his blistering pace and made headlines by clocking speeds of over 150 kilometres (93 miles) per hour. (Also Read | 'Would've been fine if Ashwin was batting with tailender...': Riyan opens up on 'death stare' at RR teammate in IPL 2022)

Umran, who bowled the fastest delivery (156.9 kph) by an Indian in the tournament, ended up picking 22 wickets in 14 matches. His thunderbolts earned him high praise from pundits and former players including Hyderabad's bowling coach Dale Steyn who said he was "blown away" by the youngster's pace. Umran, who is nicknamed 'Jammu Express', attracted the selectors' attention with his rapid speed and it ultimately led to his selection in top-flight cricket.

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee even compared the Sunrisers quick to legendary Waqar Younis, who was known for the art of reverse swing bowling. "I am a big fan. I think Umran Malik has got a lot of pace to burn. He is a competitor, a top guy, who runs in like a lot of fast bowlers in the past. Waqar Younis is the person who comes to mind," Lee told ANI.

But Umran said he never followed the Pakistan great subconsciously and spoke about his 'idols' in the sport.

“I have not followed Waqar Younis. I have a natural action. My idols include (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami and Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) bhai. I used to follow them when I was playing while coming through the ranks,” said Umran at Indian Express Idea Exchange.

“There’s no point getting carried away. If it is destined to happen, it will Inshallah. I want to do my best for my country. I have got an opportunity in these five (T20I) matches (against South Africa). My goal will be that we win all five matches, I perform well and single-handedly win those games for India,” he further added.

Umran is a part of India's T20 contingent that faces South Africa in the five-game T20I series, beginning June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi. He shared his IPL experience and the attention he's been getting since his impressive spell in the competition.

“Firstly, I am really grateful for all the love and respect that I have been getting from all over India. Relatives and other people keep coming home, it feels very good. I have been a bit busy after the IPL, but have not missed training and practice.”

