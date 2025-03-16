Umran Malik ruled out of IPL 2025 due to injury, KKR name Chetan Sakariya as replacement

Pace sensation Umran Malik has been ruled out of the upcoming 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Due to an injury, the speedster will not be available for the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Earlier, Umran Malik was picked up by the franchise for INR 75 lakh. Umran Malik ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury. (AFP)

The franchise has now named Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for Umran Malik. Sakariya has represented India in an ODI and two T20Is and has played 19 IPL games, scalping 20 wickets.

Prior to the mega auction, SunRisers Hyderabad did not retain Umran Malik, so the speedster entered the auction pool.

Earlier, Umran Malik had expressed his eagerness to join KKR and work with bowling coach Bharat Arun.

"I am really happy to join KKR this season. I am so, so excited to don the KKR jersey. I just can't wait. They are the defending champions, and I am sure they will win another title this season. I am grateful and thankful to them for giving me this chance," Umran told Times of India.

“I am confident about getting plenty of opportunities this time with KKR. I am 200 per cent fit and raring to go. You will see a different Umran Malik this time. I want to perform well in the IPL and make a comeback to the Indian side. The IPL has been a massive platform for most cricketers, including me,” he added.

Umran Malik made a name for himself during the 2022 edition of the IPL for SRH. The speedster regularly clocked speeds of more than 150kmph. This performance also helped Umran secure India debut in the shortest format of the game.

KKR to begin season on March 22

The IPL 2025 season will begin on March 22 with the opening contest between KKR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

For the 2025 season, KKR have brought in Dwayne Bravo as their mentor while Otis Gibson has been roped in as the assistant coach.

The final of the 18th edition of the tournament will be played on May 25, 2025 at the Eden Gardens.

The first double header will take place on March 23 with SunRisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals in the afternoon game while the evening fixture will witness Mumbai Indians square off against Chennai Super Kings.

KKR squad: Ajinkya Rahane ©, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anrich Nortje, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya.