‘Unacceptable behaviour. You’re an international player': Doull blasts PBKS star Kagiso Rabada for two no-balls vs LSG

The Punjab Kings bowlers had a nightmarish day on the field as the Lucknow Super Giants hammered them to all parts of the ground registering the highest score - 257/5 - of IPL 2023 and the second-highest total of all time to march to an emphatic 56-run win in Mohali. Kagiso Rabada picked up a couple of wickets for PBKS but went for as many 52 runs in four overs. But more than the boundaries, it was the extras given by the South African fast bowler that frustrated the PBKS team management. Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' KL Rahul (not pictured) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on April 28, 2023. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)(AFP)

Rabada bowled two no-balls and two wides. On a placid Mohali track on which the LSG batters were already feasting on the PBKS bowlers, Rabadda provided them with two free-hits. He was not the only culprit though, debutant Gurnoor Brar also overstepped twice but considering the fact that Rabada is vastly experienced and the leader of the PBKS pace attack, this is something totally avoidable.

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull came down heavily on Rabada when he overstepped for the second time in the match on Friday. In the fifth ball of the 16th over Rabada bowled a no-ball to give a free hit and an extra run to LSG. His next ball was a wide but thankfully the following delivery resulted in a single.

"This is unacceptable behaviour. You're an international bowler. He's pushing it all the time, even when he is behind he is just there by an inch," Doull, who was on commentary, said.

A display of brutal hitting from Mayers (54 off 24) and Stoinis (72 off 40) fired Lucknow Super Giants to 257 for five against a profligate Punjab Kings.

Needing almost 13 runs per over to pull off an improbable chase, Punjab remained behind in the game despite scoring at a decent rate to end with 201 in 19.5 overs.

Atharava Taide batted well for 66 off 36 balls, his maiden fifty-plus score in IPL, but the likes of Liam Livingstone (36 off 22) and Sikandar Raza (23 off 14) could not stay long enough to put pressure on the opposition. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan lasted only two balls on his return. Young pacer Yash Thakur was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/37 in 4 overs.

It was LSG's fifth win in eight matches while Punjab Kings suffered their fourth loss in eight games.

"We were joking about the difference between this wicket and the one at our home. Was just trying to build partnerships. Ayush got off to a flyer as well. I do like to take responsibility of batting in the middle order and finishing it off. I have batted everywhere in my career. I was swinging a few in the nets. So, they got excited and gave me the new ball. No one loves to bowl on a flat one. The home wicket suits me more as my change of pace helps me there," said Stoinis after the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON