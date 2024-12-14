Wellington [New Zealand], : Top-order batter Bella James on Saturday was added to the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia in Wellington, according to ICC. Uncapped opener Bella James in New Zealand squad for Australia ODIs

James has been rewarded for her strong domestic form, which has seen her score 293 runs in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. Bella will likely slot into the opener's role, given Georgia Plimmer's absence due to a bone stress reaction in her left hip. Plimmer is expected to miss cricketing action till next year.

White Ferns selector Sarah Tsukigawa looked at Bella as a valuable player and said that the youngster has been working hard at the domestic level.

"We're really excited to give Bella her first call-up to international cricket. She's been working hard at the domestic level for many years, and her current form in HBJ shows why she deserves this opportunity. Bella's ability to hit 360 degrees around the ground with power is a valuable quality," Tsukigawa was quoted by ICC as saying.

White Ferns' top ODI wicket-taker Lea Tahuhu will also miss the series after the Canterbury Magicians fast bowler sustained a grade two hamstring tear during Round 2 of the HBJ Shield. Tahuhu is expected to be fit by early January, according to ICC.

There is a call-up for Rosemary Mair, who returns to the squad for the first time since 2022. Mair, who stood out in New Zealand's successful T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, has missed recent ODI encounters against England , and India .

During the T20 World Cup, Mair was the second-highest wicket-taker for the victorious White Ferns with 10 scalps at an average of a mere 11.70.

The ODIs will be a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25. Australia lead the points table, whereas New Zealand are at the sixth place.

Wellington's Basin Reserve will host all three matches of the series. The first game of the ODI series will be played on December 19. The second and third matches of the series will take place on December 21 and 23.

New Zealand Squad: Sophie Devine , Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold.

