‘Unfathomable and heart-wrenching’: West Indies head coach Phil Simmons quits amid T20 World Cup debacle backlash

Amid the backlash over their first-round exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has decided to step down terming their performance 'disappointing and heart-wrenching'. West Indies, the two-time T20 World Cup champions - the only team so far) finished at the bottom of their qualifying round group behind Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Scotland. They beat Zimbabwe but lost to Scotland and Ireland to bow out of the tournament. Simmons, however, will continue till the two-match against Australia from 30 November to 12 December.

“I acknowledge that it’s not just the team that is hurting but the proud nations we represent as well. It’s disappointing and heart-wrenching but we just didn’t turn up. We weren’t good enough and we now have to watch a tournament play out without our involvement. It's unfathomable and for that, I deeply apologise to our fans and followers," Simmons said.

This was Simmons' second stint as head of the West Indies. In his first term, the Windies won the T20 World Cup in 2016. He returned to the helm in October 2019 and since then has been a part of the set-up. Simmons agreed that his tenure is coming to a premature end but also added that it was not a 'knee-jerk' reaction.

“From a personal perspective this is not a knee-jerk reaction, but a move I have been considering for some time and now is the time to make public that I will step down as West Indies Head Coach at the end of the Test series against Australia. It is earlier than hoped for, but I will now focus my energies in Australia on continuing to build on the excellent progress the Test team has made. Of course, as the President has pointed out, we will also carry out the necessary review into our World Cup campaign.”

“I must say I have enjoyed aspects of the unique challenge that being West Indies Head Coach provides and the unwavering support of my Management Team. There remain some exceptional individuals within CWI who I firmly believe will continue to work in the best interests of West Indies cricket, He added.

Earlier this year he guided the team’s fortunes in their hard-fought 1-0 Test series win over England on home soil to capture the Richards-Botham Trophy and in June a Test series victory against Bangladesh in their last outing.

“On behalf of CWI I want to thank Phil for his hard work and dedication to West Indies cricket, most recently in his role as Head Coach. Phil is a proud West Indian, with high ideals and has never lacked motivation in guiding our younger players on and off the field of play. He brought valuable experience and stability at a very important period of transformation, including the most challenging environment of the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.” CWI President Ricky Skerritt

