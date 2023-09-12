Unhappy Rohit has animated chat with umpires after play doesn't start despite no rain in Asia Cup match vs Pakistan

Rohit Sharma may not be as emotive as Virat Kohli on the cricket field but he is certainly not very far behind. In fact, if anything, Rohit's reaction are multi-layered. The Indian captain never shies away from showing his joy, dissent and even irritation while batting and fielding. His reaction when a cameraperson got too close to him during the rain break of the group stage match against Pakistan Pallekele went viral. He was no less during the rain break on the reserve day of the Super 4 match against Pakistan in Colombo.

India captain Rohit Sharma has a chat with the umpires(@rohitjuglan)

Rain forced three stoppages during the course of two days of India vs Pakistan Super 4 match. The first time it came on Sunday, it forced the match into the reserve day. India were 147/2 after 24.1 overs. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul resumed proceedings the next day but not after rain delayed the start by almost an hour and a half.

Thankfully, it did not return during India's innings and Colombo witnessed some breathtaking batting from Kohli and Rahul. Both the stylish right-handers hit sparkling centuries, broke multiple records on their way to India's highest ODI partnership (233*) against Pakistan to power the team to 356/2. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 122 off 94 balls while Rahul, in his comeback match, stored 111* off 106 balls.

India started off beautifully with the new ball as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj gave a hard time to Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq. Bumrah got one to straight from around the wicket to get the outside of Imam's bat and give their first breakthrough. Hardik Pandya then bowled a dream delivery that came back in sharply to knock back the stumps of Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

India were all over Pakistan at that point when the skies opened up much to the frustration of Rohit. The covers were called in when Pakistan were 44/2 after 11 overs. Unlike the last night, the rain vanished rather quickly. it stopped raining after 20-25 minutes and because the ground staff had managed to get the covers in when the rain was light, it did not cause much damage to the outfield.

Naturally, India expected a quick resumption. They knew, there were still nine overs to go to get an official game. It was at that point in time when Rohit was seen having an animated chat with umpires Chris Gaffaney and Ruchira Palliyaguruge. It appeared that the Indian captain was not pleased with the delay despite the weather being clear.

Rohit then walked over and had a round of chat with the ground staff. Thankfully for India, play resumed soon after and no deduction of overs.

Shardul Thakur immediately got the big wicket of Mohammad Rizwan and then it was the Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm spinner picked up 5/25 in his 8 overs to bowl Pakistan out for 128.

After the match, Rohit and Kohli praised the ground staff for their effort in getting a match despite the continuous rain.

"This wouldn't have been possible if for the groundsman. I know how tough it is to do it yesterday and then again today. Big thanks to the ground staff. It's not easy. We've seen them. There are so many pe

