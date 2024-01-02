United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tanish Suri is out

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of UAE, 2023/24. Match will start on 02 Jan 2024 at 07:30 PM

Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah



United Arab Emirates squad -

Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Waseem, Ali Naseer, Aryan Lakra, Dhruv Parashar, Nilansh Keswani, Samal Udawaththa, Khalid Shah, Tanish Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Akif Raja, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rehman

Afghanistan squad -

Bahir Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zia ur Rehman, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Rahman, Bilal Sami, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of UAE, 2023/24