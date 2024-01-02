close_game
News / Cricket / United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tanish Suri is out
Live

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tanish Suri is out

Jan 02, 2024 07:57 PM IST
United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: Tanish Suri out on Naveen-ul-Haq bowling.United Arab Emirates at 35/3 after 4.5 overs

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of UAE, 2023/24. Match will start on 02 Jan 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

United Arab Emirates squad -
Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Waseem, Ali Naseer, Aryan Lakra, Dhruv Parashar, Nilansh Keswani, Samal Udawaththa, Khalid Shah, Tanish Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Akif Raja, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rehman
Afghanistan squad -
Bahir Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zia ur Rehman, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Rahman, Bilal Sami, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of UAE, 2023/24
United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of UAE, 2023/24

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 02, 2024 07:57 PM IST
    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tanish Suri is out and United Arab Emirates at 35/3 after 4.5 overs

    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: OUT! c Azmatullah Omarzai b Naveen-ul-Haq.

  • Jan 02, 2024 07:53 PM IST
    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: United Arab Emirates at 33/2 after 4 overs

    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    United Arab Emirates
    Tanish Suri 6 (10)
    Muhammad Waseem 15 (11)
    Afghanistan
    Azmatullah Omarzai 0/11 (1)

  • Jan 02, 2024 07:51 PM IST
    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: Muhammad Waseem smashed a Four on Azmatullah Omarzai bowling . United Arab Emirates at 31/2 after 3.4 overs

    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! Good shot! Pitched up, outside off, nips away. Waseem leans and lofts it over extra-cover for a boundary.

  • Jan 02, 2024 07:47 PM IST
    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: United Arab Emirates at 22/2 after 3 overs

    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    United Arab Emirates
    Tanish Suri 5 (9)
    Muhammad Waseem 10 (6)
    Afghanistan
    Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/14 (2)

  • Jan 02, 2024 07:43 PM IST
    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: United Arab Emirates at 22/2 after 2 overs

    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    United Arab Emirates
    Muhammad Waseem 10 (6)
    Tanish Suri 5 (3)
    Afghanistan
    Naveen-ul-Haq 2/7 (1)

  • Jan 02, 2024 07:42 PM IST
    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: Tanish Suri smashed a Four on Naveen-ul-Haq bowling . United Arab Emirates at 19/2 after 1.4 overs

    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! Fine shot! A length ball, outside off. Suri waits on the back foot and punches it past point for a boundary. Off the mark.

  • Jan 02, 2024 07:41 PM IST
    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Vriitya Aravind is out and United Arab Emirates at 15/2 after 1.2 overs

    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: OUT! LBW! Two in two for Naveen-ul-Haq and what a delivery this was. Naveen-ul-Haq angles this one full and around middle and off. Vriitya Aravind looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An easy decision for the umpire this time. Out it is!

  • Jan 02, 2024 07:39 PM IST
    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Aryan Lakra is out and United Arab Emirates at 15/1 after 1.1 overs

    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: OUT! CHOPPED ON! Naveen-ul-Haq strikes. This is full and well wide of off. Lakra's eyes lit up as he leans and tries to drive but gets an inside edge onto the stumps. Not much swing on this one. Unfortunate for Lakra.

  • Jan 02, 2024 07:37 PM IST
    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: United Arab Emirates at 15/0 after 1 overs

    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    United Arab Emirates
    Muhammad Waseem 8 (5)
    Aryan Lakra 1 (1)
    Afghanistan
    Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/14 (1)

  • Jan 02, 2024 07:37 PM IST
    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: Muhammad Waseem smashed a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling . United Arab Emirates at 15/0 after 0.6 overs

    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! Perfect start for UAE. Too full and on middle, Waseem clears his front leg and thumps it over mid-wicket for a boundary.

  • Jan 02, 2024 07:33 PM IST
    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: Muhammad Waseem smashed a Four on Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling . United Arab Emirates at 4/0 after 0.2 overs

    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! Off the mark in style. Very full and on middle and leg, Waseem opens his body up and smashes it through square leg for a boundary.

  • Jan 02, 2024 07:08 PM IST
    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: Toss Update

    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Live Score: United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to bat

  • Jan 02, 2024 06:33 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of UAE, 2023/24

    United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Match Details
    3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of UAE, 2023/24 between United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
United Arab Emirates Afghanistan Afghanistan tour of UAE 2023/24 + 2 more
