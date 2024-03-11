Edit Profile
    News / cricket / United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland score after 15 overs is 127/4
    Live

    United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland score after 15 overs is 127/4

    Mar 11, 2024 10:09 PM IST
    United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 127/4 after 15 overs, Jack Jarvis at 20 runs and George Munsey at 73 runs
    Key Events
    United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score, 1st T20I of Scotland tour of UAE, 2024
    United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score, 1st T20I of Scotland tour of UAE, 2024

    United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score :

    Scotland Innings Highlights :

    • Mandatory Power play (1-6): Scotland 47/2
    • Scotland 50/3 in 7.0 overs
    • Drinks: Scotland 78/4 in 9.5 overs

      LIVE1st T20IDubai
      SCOSCOScotland
      UAEUAEUnited Arab Emirates
      UAE elected to field
      Follow all the updates here:
      Mar 11, 2024 10:09 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 127/4 after 15 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score:
      Scotland
      Jack Jarvis 20 (17)
      George Munsey 73 (43)
      United Arab Emirates
      Muhammad Zuhaib 0/24 (2)

      Mar 11, 2024 10:09 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Jack Jarvis smashed a Four on Muhammad Zuhaib bowling . Scotland at 127/4 after 14.6 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at mid off. Bounces into the fence.

      Mar 11, 2024 10:09 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Jack Jarvis smashed a Four on Muhammad Zuhaib bowling . Scotland at 123/4 after 14.5 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Four! That is in the gap. The batter punches this from his crease and exploits the area near mid off.

      Mar 11, 2024 10:08 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: George Munsey smashed a Six on Muhammad Zuhaib bowling . Scotland at 118/4 after 14.3 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Six! The go-to shot of many a batter against a spinner. Get down and play the slog sweep. This one has cleared the ropes.

      Mar 11, 2024 10:07 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: George Munsey smashed a Four on Muhammad Zuhaib bowling . Scotland at 112/4 after 14.2 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Four! That is in the gap. The batter punches this from his crease and exploits the area near mid on.

      Mar 11, 2024 10:04 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 107/4 after 14 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score:
      Scotland
      Jack Jarvis 11 (14)
      George Munsey 62 (40)
      United Arab Emirates
      Basil Hameed 1/21 (3)

      Mar 11, 2024 10:01 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 102/4 after 13 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score:
      Scotland
      George Munsey 61 (39)
      Jack Jarvis 7 (9)
      United Arab Emirates
      Muhammad Zuhaib 0/4 (1)

      Mar 11, 2024 9:57 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 98/4 after 12 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score:
      Scotland
      Jack Jarvis 4 (5)
      George Munsey 60 (37)
      United Arab Emirates
      Basil Hameed 1/16 (2)

      Mar 11, 2024 9:57 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: George Munsey smashed a Four on Basil Hameed bowling . Scotland at 95/4 after 11.4 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Four! Innovative way to get a boundary. The batter spots the off spin and reverse sweeps it through covers.

      Mar 11, 2024 9:55 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: George Munsey smashed a Four on Basil Hameed bowling . Scotland at 91/4 after 11.2 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Four! That is pulled through the on side. The ball races to the fence in no time.

      Mar 11, 2024 9:54 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 87/4 after 11 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score:
      Scotland
      Jack Jarvis 2 (4)
      George Munsey 51 (32)
      United Arab Emirates
      Aayan Khan 1/18 (3)

      Mar 11, 2024 9:53 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: George Munsey smashed a Four on Aayan Khan bowling . Scotland at 86/4 after 10.4 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Four! That reaches the fence. The batter sweeps this away and finds the boundary at fine leg.

      Mar 11, 2024 9:51 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 79/4 after 10 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score:
      Scotland
      Jack Jarvis 1 (1)
      George Munsey 44 (29)
      United Arab Emirates
      Basil Hameed 1/5 (1)

      Mar 11, 2024 9:49 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Michael Leask is out and Scotland at 78/4 after 9.5 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: OUT! There is an LBW appeal made and up goes the umpire s finger.

      Mar 11, 2024 9:44 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 74/3 after 9 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score:
      Scotland
      Michael Leask 15 (10)
      George Munsey 44 (29)
      United Arab Emirates
      Aayan Khan 1/10 (2)

      Mar 11, 2024 9:44 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: George Munsey smashed a Four on Aayan Khan bowling . Scotland at 72/3 after 8.4 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Four! That will put the bowler off. The batter gets down on a knee and sweeps him away for a boundary.

      Mar 11, 2024 9:42 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 67/3 after 8 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score:
      Scotland
      Michael Leask 13 (6)
      George Munsey 39 (27)
      United Arab Emirates
      Akif Raja 0/23 (2)

      Mar 11, 2024 9:41 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Michael Leask smashed a Four on Akif Raja bowling . Scotland at 66/3 after 7.5 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Four! That is in the gap. The batter punches this from his crease and exploits the area near mid off.

      Mar 11, 2024 9:41 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Michael Leask smashed a Six on Akif Raja bowling . Scotland at 62/3 after 7.4 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Six! That is pulled powerfully into the stands.

      Mar 11, 2024 9:39 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: George Munsey smashed a Four on Akif Raja bowling . Scotland at 55/3 after 7.2 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Four! That is a boundary. The batter flicks this with great timing and finds the fence.

      Mar 11, 2024 9:36 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 50/3 after 7 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score:
      Scotland
      Michael Leask 1 (2)
      George Munsey 34 (25)
      United Arab Emirates
      Aayan Khan 1/3 (1)

      Mar 11, 2024 9:35 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Richie Berrington is out and Scotland at 49/3 after 6.4 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: OUT! That is a simple catch to the fielder.

      Mar 11, 2024 9:31 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 47/2 after 6 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score:
      Scotland
      George Munsey 33 (24)
      Richie Berrington 6 (4)
      United Arab Emirates
      Hazrat Luqman 0/30 (3)

      Mar 11, 2024 9:31 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: George Munsey smashed a Six on Hazrat Luqman bowling . Scotland at 47/2 after 5.6 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Six! Up, up and away! The batter has lofted this clean as a whistle and it has cleared the boundary.

      Mar 11, 2024 9:30 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: George Munsey smashed a Six on Hazrat Luqman bowling . Scotland at 41/2 after 5.4 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Six! That has gone the distance. The batter just works it, using the pace of the bowler and sends it into the stands.

      Mar 11, 2024 9:30 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: George Munsey smashed a Four on Hazrat Luqman bowling . Scotland at 35/2 after 5.3 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Four! The pull shot comes out and it fetches the batter a boundary.

      Mar 11, 2024 9:27 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 29/2 after 5 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score:
      Scotland
      George Munsey 16 (19)
      Richie Berrington 5 (3)
      United Arab Emirates
      Akif Raja 0/6 (1)

      Mar 11, 2024 9:23 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 23/2 after 4 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score:
      Scotland
      Richie Berrington 1 (1)
      George Munsey 14 (15)
      United Arab Emirates
      Hazrat Luqman 0/12 (2)

      Mar 11, 2024 9:20 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: George Munsey smashed a Four on Hazrat Luqman bowling . Scotland at 21/2 after 3.3 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Four! This is lofted in the air and over the fielder at mid off. Bounces into the fence.

      Mar 11, 2024 9:17 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 13/2 after 3 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score:
      Scotland
      Brandon McMullen 1 (7)
      George Munsey 9 (10)
      United Arab Emirates
      Junaid Siddique 2/7 (2)

      Mar 11, 2024 9:17 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Brandon McMullen is out and Scotland at 13/2 after 2.6 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: OUT! b Junaid Siddique.

      Mar 11, 2024 9:13 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 9/1 after 2 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score:
      Scotland
      George Munsey 6 (7)
      Brandon McMullen 0 (4)
      United Arab Emirates
      Hazrat Luqman 0/6 (1)

      Mar 11, 2024 9:13 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: George Munsey smashed a Four on Hazrat Luqman bowling . Scotland at 9/1 after 1.6 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Four! Nicely done. Going back in his crease, waiting for the ball to arrive and then flicking it away.

      Mar 11, 2024 9:09 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 3/1 after 1 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score:
      Scotland
      Brandon McMullen 0 (4)
      George Munsey 0 (1)
      United Arab Emirates
      Junaid Siddique 1/3 (1)

      Mar 11, 2024 9:05 PM IST

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ollie Hairs is out and Scotland at 2/1 after 0.2 overs

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Live Score: OUT! BOWLED! That has gone through the batsman s defense.

      Mar 11, 2024 8:34 PM IST

      Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Scotland tour of UAE, 2024

      United Arab Emirates vs Scotland Match Details
      1st T20I of Scotland tour of UAE, 2024 between United Arab Emirates and Scotland to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 09:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

      Mar 11, 2024 9:30 PM IST

