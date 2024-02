United Arab Emirates Women vs China Women Live Score: United Arab Emirates Women beat China Women by 121 runs

United Arab Emirates Women vs China Women Highlights :



First Innings



United Arab Emirates Women Score - 155/1 in 20.0 overs





United Arab Emirates Women batting performance

Kavisha Egodage 69(61)

Khushi Sharma 37(29)



China Women bowling performance

Mingyue Zhu 4-30-1

Zheng Lili 4-25-0



Second Innings



China Women Score - 34/10 in 17.5 overs





China Women batting performance

Han Lili 11(25)

Zheng Lili 9(15)



United Arab Emirates Women bowling performance

Kavisha Egodage 3-3-3

Samaira Dharnidharka 0.5-1-2



United Arab Emirates Women vs China Women Live Score, Match 2 of ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup, 2024