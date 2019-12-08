e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Unsafe MCG pitch forces abandonment of Sheffield Shield match

The match hosted by Victoria was suspended on Saturday after Western Australia batsmen sustained blows to the body from deliveries rearing up at them before being abandoned after a further pitch inspection on Sunday.

cricket Updated: Dec 08, 2019 09:12 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Melbourne
Representative image: General view of Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Representative image: General view of Melbourne Cricket Ground.(REUTERS)
         

A Sheffield Shield match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was abandoned on Sunday because of a dangerous pitch, raising more questions about the fitness of the prestigious venue to host the Boxing Day Test. The match hosted by Victoria was suspended on Saturday after Western Australia batsmen sustained blows to the body from deliveries rearing up at them before being abandoned after a further pitch inspection on Sunday.

Also Read: Kohli 25 runs away from becoming first Indian to achieve massive T20I milestone

Cricket Australia released a statement reiterating that the wicket for the second test against New Zealand starting on Dec. 26 was different from that used for the Sheffield Shield match.

A lifeless MCG pitch which produced a dull draw in the 2017 Boxing Day Ashes test against England received a “poor” rating from the governing International Cricket Council.

Last year’s pitch against India earned an “average” rating even though the tourists took 20 wickets to comprehensively win the match.

Cricket Australia’s Head of Cricket Operations Peter Roach said on Saturday he was disappointed that the Sheffield Shield match had been disrupted.

Also Read: West Indies seek bowling discipline in 2nd T20I against India

“Matt Page and the MCG groundstaff have more than two weeks to ensure the test surface, which is a different pitch strip to the one being used in this match, is of international standard,” he said.

“We will seek to better understand the issues that resulted in variable bounce at the MCG on Saturday. We will also work closely with MCG groundstaff in the lead up to the test match.”

tags
top news
Fire breaks out in a house in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, several people feared dead
Fire breaks out in a house in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, several people feared dead
‘Ajit approached us, Sharad Pawar hid half conversation with PM’: Fadnavis
‘Ajit approached us, Sharad Pawar hid half conversation with PM’: Fadnavis
‘I will fight to ensure capital punishment’: Unnao victim’s father
‘I will fight to ensure capital punishment’: Unnao victim’s father
Acid thrown on rape victim by four for refusing to withdraw case
Acid thrown on rape victim by four for refusing to withdraw case
Gunman showed shooting videos at party before US naval base attack: Report
Gunman showed shooting videos at party before US naval base attack: Report
Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle
Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle
Kohli 25 runs away from becoming 1st Indian to achieve huge T20I milestone
Kohli 25 runs away from becoming 1st Indian to achieve huge T20I milestone
PM Modi, Sitharaman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kareena: #HTLS2019 highlights
PM Modi, Sitharaman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kareena: #HTLS2019 highlights
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news