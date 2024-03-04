UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore score after 5 overs is 45/0
- 15 MinUP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 11 of Women's Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 04 Mar 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
UP Warriorz squad -
Danni Wyatt, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Parshavi Chopra, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Laxmi Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor
Royal Challengers Bangalore squad -
Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Satheesh Shubha, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Shradda Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore at 45/0 after 5 overs
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Smriti Mandhana 21 (12)
Sabbhineni Meghana 22 (18)
UP Warriorz
Chamari Athapaththu 0/11 (1)
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: SIX! It seems Smriti Mandhana is in the mood tonight. Fuller in the hitting arc of Smriti Mandhana. The batter strides to the pitch of it and lofts this over long on for a maximum. Smriti Mandhana is not looking to hit those powerfully as she is relying on her timing.
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: FOUR! This is some striking from Sabbhineni Meghana. Slightly short and wide of off, Sabbhineni Meghana picks up the length early and moves to her leg, cuts this finely wide of the diving fielder at point for four.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Smriti Mandhana 15 (10)
Sabbhineni Meghana 17 (14)
UP Warriorz
Rajeshwari Gayakwad 0/8 (1)
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: SIX! Perfectly timed and away for a maximum. Tossed up on off, Smriti Mandhana dances down the track, presents a full face of her bat and just times this all the way for a maximum over long off fence.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sabbhineni Meghana 16 (12)
Smriti Mandhana 8 (6)
UP Warriorz
Grace Harris 0/14 (2)
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: FOUR! Sabbhineni Meghana is on fire and the crowd is loving it. Full and wide outside off, Sabbhineni Meghana moves to her leg and lofts this over the extra-cover fielder for a boundary. Perfectly placed stroke for four from the bat of Sabbhineni Meghana.
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: FOUR! Poor delivery treated the way it should have been from Sabbhineni Meghana. Half-tracker down leg, Sabbhineni Meghana swivels and slaps his wide of short fine for four.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sabbhineni Meghana 6 (8)
Smriti Mandhana 6 (4)
UP Warriorz
Anjali Sarvani 0/12 (1)
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: FOUR! Sabbhineni Meghana gets lucky and she gets a boundary. On a length outside off, Sabbhineni Meghana looks to loft this over mid on but gets an outside edge, skipping past the short third fielder to her left for a boundary.
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: FOUR! SHORT AND PUNISHED! Short-pitched around the leg, Smriti Mandhana swivels and pulls this towards deep square for a boundary.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sabbhineni Meghana 1 (4)
Smriti Mandhana 1 (2)
UP Warriorz
Grace Harris 0/2 (1)
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Shobana, Renuka Singh.
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: UP (Unchanged Playing XI) - Alyssa Healy (C/WK), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani.
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: UP Warriorz won the toss and elected to field
UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details
Match 11 of Women's Premier League, 2024 between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be held at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.