UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore score after 5 overs is 45/0

Mar 4, 2024 7:49 PM IST

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: SIX! It seems Smriti Mandhana is in the mood tonight. Fuller in the hitting arc of Smriti Mandhana. The batter strides to the pitch of it and lofts this over long on for a maximum. Smriti Mandhana is not looking to hit those powerfully as she is relying on her timing.