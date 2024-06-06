USA staff doesn't recognise Dale Steyn, teaches South Africa legend how to bowl in a video of epic proportions

An 18-year storied career filled with priceless wickets and unforgettable match performances in international cricket for the Rainbow Nation. Legendary South African pacer Dale Steyn is a name that needs no introduction. However, Steyn apparently had to stay humble in the United States when the Proteas' fast-bowling great was asked not to chuck while delivering the ball. Yes, Steyn was advised not to have his arm bent while bowling by one of the US staff members during the T20 World Cup season. A member of the USA staff failed to recognise Dale Steyn during the T20 World Cup season (Getty Images-X)

In a video doing rounds on social media amid the T20 World Cup, a US staff member was seen teaching South Africa legend Steyn how to bowl. The viral video has garnered the attention of netizens on X, formerly known as Twitter. Steyn is in America as the former South African pacer is an integral part of the star-studded commentary panel for the men's T20 World Cup co-hosted by the United States and former champions - the West Indies.

Steyn announced his retirement from cricket in 2021. Regarded as one of the best bowlers of his generation, the former South Africa speedster made his Test debut against England in 2004. The former top-ranked Test bowler picked up 439 wickets in 93 games for the Rainbow Nation. The former South Africa star recorded his final Test appearance against Sri Lanka in 2019.

Did you know?

Fast-bowling great Steyn was named ICC 2008 Test Cricketer of the Year and Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World in 2013. He remained the No.1 bowler in the ICC Test rankings for a record 263 weeks from 2008 to 2014. The 40-year-old played 93 Tests, 125 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 47 T20Is for South Africa. Steyn also plied his trade with the likes of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL).