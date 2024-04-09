Edit Profile
Tuesday, Apr 9, 2024
    USA vs Canada Live Score: 2nd T20I of Canada tour of USA, 2024 to start at 08:30 PM

    Apr 9, 2024 7:43 PM IST
    USA vs Canada Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Canada tour of USA, 2024. Match will start at 08:30 PM
    Match will start on 09 Apr 2024 at 08:30 PM
    Venue : Prairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View, Texas

    USA squad -
    Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Milind Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Corey Anderson, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq, Andries Gous, Monank Patel, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar
    Canada squad -
    Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Nikhil Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Ammar Khalid, Dillon Heyliger, Parveen Kumar, Rishiv Joshi, Uday Bhagwan

    TODAY2nd T20IPrairie View, Texas
    CANCANCanada
    USAUSAUSA
    Today10:00 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 9, 2024 7:43 PM IST

    USA vs Canada Match Details
    2nd T20I of Canada tour of USA, 2024 between USA and Canada to be held at Prairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View, Texas at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

