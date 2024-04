USA vs Canada Live Score: USA score after 2 overs is 19/1

Live

USA vs Canada Live Score: USA at 19/1 after 2 overs, Aaron Jones at 3 runs and Steven Taylor at 12 runs

USA vs Canada Live Score, 4th T20I of Canada tour of USA, 2024

USA vs Canada Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of Canada tour of USA, 2024. Match will start on 12 Apr 2024 at 08:30 PM

Venue : Prairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View, Texas



USA squad -

Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Milind Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir, Corey Anderson, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq, Andries Gous, Monank Patel, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

Canada squad -

Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Nikhil Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar, Shreyas Movva, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Ammar Khalid, Dillon Heyliger, Parveen Kumar, Rishiv Joshi, Uday Bhagwan