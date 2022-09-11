'Uska acha time chal raha hai': Uthappa picks multi-skilled India star over Rishabh Pant before T20 World Cup 2022

India captain Rohit Sharma said the back-to-back losses in the T20 Asia Cup, which eventually led to the team's exit from the tournament, will teach the team how to find answers before the hotly-anticipated World T20 in October-November. Despite India's ouster, Virat Kohli recorded his first international hundred in nearly three years, which is a huge positive for the side. His elusive 71st hundred came when he opened alongside KL Rahul, as Rohit was rested for the 'Super 4' game against Afghanistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli may have consolidated his position in top three batters, but the Asia Cup didn't provide a definitive answer if Rishabh Pant maintains his place ahead of seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who has revelled in his new batting responsibility where he has got little time to get his eyes in. Multi-skilled Deepak Hooda also remains in the middle-order mix.

Robin Uthappa, who was a part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad, said Hooda should be used in the No. 5 spot in the 20-over format, as the player chips in with a couple of overs as well. Uthappa feels the No. 5 spot is a toss-up between Pant and Hooda at the moment.

"I would say that the No.5 position is between Rishabh and Hooda. The only thing is, Hooda is batting better at the moment and he can offer you something with the ball like he did against Afghanistan. It took him one ball to show he can contribute with the ball. Uska acha time chal raha hai (He is going through a good patch), you know, make the most of it," Uthappa said on Cricinfo's T20 Timeout.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"In the 18 matches that he has played for India, India has won 16 of them. He has only lost two games and those are the last two matches. Things are going in his favour right now and they should consider the fact that they're batting so well. And he is a middle order batter, so keep him in the middle order and at No.5 and at No. 6 and No. 7 you have Hardik and Dinesh and then you have the bowlers," he added.

India faltering in the 'Super 4' stage of the Asia Cup was linked to constant chopping and changing in playing eleven. Karthik had been the wicketkeeper for India's opening win against Pakistan, but Pant was brought back behind the stumps for the next match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India next play home series against Australia and South Africa to cement their team plans before the T20 World Cup begins on October 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON