'...uska badla liya hai unhone': Babar Azam mercilessly trolled as two-word tweet from 2015 goes viral after ZIM loss

Pakistan have their campaign hanging in balance after their shock defeat to Zimbabwe by just one run earlier this week in the 2022 T20 World Cup. The loss led to Pakistan's worst ever start to a World Cup campaign, having lost to Team India by four wickets in their opener in Melbourne last Sunday. Post the loss against Zimbabwe and amid the immense backlash Babar Azam has faced for his leadership in that game, a seven-year-old tweet of his has gone viral for which the Pakistan captain is being endlessly trolled.

Babar hasn't had the perfect start to his 2022 T20 World Cup campaign, both as a leader and as a batter. Having finished as the leading run-getter in the last edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE, Babar has incurred a forgettable start scoring a golden duck and 4 runs in his first two matches. Veteran cricketers have also lashed out at his captaincy calls, both in terms of selection and decisions during the matches.

ALSO READ: 'Misbah ne Rizwan ko uthake open karwaya tha...Fakhar Zaman ko bali ka bakra bana diya': Amir makes explosive remark

Post the shocking one-run loss earlier this week against Zimbabwe, Babar's old two-word tweet from 2015 has gone viral. In May of 2015, Babar had taken to Twitter to write, "Welcome Zimbaway". The tweet was written right before the start of the Zimbabwe series that month in 2015 in Pakistan and Babar was part of the squad as well.

Here is how fans have reacted to the old tweet...

Pakistan are still in the T20 World Cup contest with a mathematical possibility. They need to win their remaining three matches and hope South Africa and Zimbabwe lose at least 2 of their three matches.

Pakistan will next face Netherlands in Perth on October 30.

