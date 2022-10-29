'Misbah ne Rizwan ko uthake open karwaya tha...Fakhar Zaman ko bali ka bakra bana diya': Amir makes explosive remark

A possible change in the batting line-up at the top of the order has long been in discussion among analysts and veterans for Pakistan, but amid the runs that Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have been notching up, the talks got brushed under the carpet. But the discussion has been reignited after Pakistan lost both their first two matches at the 2022 T20 World Cup to have their campaign hanging in balance. Lack intent from the openers and poor middle-order line-up has been the primary reason behind the two defeats. And ahead of the match against Netherlands in Perth, veteran Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir has lambasted Rizwan for not willing to get out from his comfort zone and Fakhar Zaman facing the consequences of it.

Heading into the T20 World Cup, there was a brewing discussion of separating Babar and Rizwan from the opening slot to strengthen the middle order and bring Fakhar back into the top of the line-up. However, the talk was brushed aside by PCB chief Ramiz Raja who confirmed that Babar and Rizwan would continue to open for Pakistan in the World Cup.

However, after the twin losses, veterans have urged the Pakistan team management to reconsider their plan on Fakhar. And while Pakistan are yet to confirm their take on it, Ami, in his conversation with 24 News HD, revealed that it was former head coach Misbah ul-Haq's idea to play Rizwan as opener, a move that ended Fakhar's place at the top of the line-up. Amir lashed out at Rizwan for not willing to come out of his comfort zone and bat down the order which would allow Fakhar to open for Pakistan.

“Yeh openers wala start huya tha jab Misbah bhai the, Rizwan ko uthake open karwa di thi aur Fakhar jaisa banda, jo iss time pe Pakistan ka best T20 opener hai, uspe churi pheri. Livingstone shuru se open kar raha tha county main. Unko kaha tha ki bhai aapka role chaiye middle order main, agar aap kar sakte ho toh you can fit in. Woh acha player tha, but he managed. Abhi dekhiye, sabse bara chakka marta hain. Markram, white-ball main opener tha unko, no.4 main abhi perform kar raha hai.

"Acha player har jagah perform karta hai. Aapne, apna jagah bachane kiliye...main toh No.5 main nehi khel sakta air powerplay use karna hai...Fakhar ko bali ka bakra bana diya. Dono openers ka wohi hai, limited hain na, aur comfort zone he bahar nehi aa rahe hai,” he said.

