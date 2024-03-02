Usman Tariq's 'bizarre action' creates mystery, leaves Sir Viv Richards impressed in PSL Match; Watch video

Mystery spinner Usman Tariq grabbed eyeballs for his bizarre bowling action during the Pakistan Super League match between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings. Tariq, who represents Quetta Gladiators in PSL, claimed a couple of wickets in an over to give his team an upper hand in Thursday's clash. The spinner paused before delivering the ball which added mystery to his bowling. He came into attack after the powerplay to bowl the 7th over and grabbed a wicket on the first ball by getting the better of Tim Seifert for 21. Usman Tariq grabs attention for his bizarre action

Later on the final ball of the over he got the crucial wicket of James Vince who scored 37 runs.

Tariq's first over impressed many including Gladiators mentor Sir Vivian Richards who looked highly impressed with his efforts.

He also grabbed attention for his bowling on social media where some fans were stunned by his bowling action.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq pointed out the advantage Tariq gets through his unorthodox bowling action as he makes batting difficult for right-handers.

"He (Taqir) has a carrom ball and on top of that, he is accurate. The spin is so subtle that it is just enough to beat the bat. For the right-handers, he is difficult to face," Misbah said on A Sports.

The veteran batter dissected Taqir's bowling and said how he forced the batters to commit mistakes.

"If you play him like an off-spinner where the ball comes back in which we have tried and seen but all the batters make the same mistake when we think he is delivering the carrom ball. We try to play him in-line we plant our foot to play but him that subtle turn will get to you LBW or bowled. When you are facing your first or second ball as a batter in your innings even if you pick it you will make a mistake some way or the other," he further explained.

Meanwhile, Misbah also asserted that the players in PSL will find ways through video analysis to get the better of him.

"In PSL there are international players who have played a lot of world-class spinners which will be a challenge to him also they would do a video analysis on him," he added.