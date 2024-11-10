Menu Explore
USPL announce fixture for season 3; Carolina Eagles to face California Golden Eagles in opener

ANI |
Nov 10, 2024 11:45 AM IST

The United States Premier League (USPL) announced the fixtures for Season 3, which will see intense cricket action unfold from November 22 to December 1 at Broward County Stadium, Florida.

The season opener will feature an exciting face-off between the Carolina Eagles and California Golden Eagles in the first match, followed by an equally thrilling clash between the Maryland Mavericks and Atlanta Blackcaps.

Each day of the league will feature triple-header matchups, giving fans plenty of opportunities to witness action-packed cricket, with the exception of the opening day, semi-finals, and the grand finale.

Semi-Final 1 and Semi-Final 2 are scheduled for November 29, setting the stage for a spectacular grand finale on December 1.

"We are excited to present Season 3's full schedule, offering cricket fans a series of matchups designed to bring out the best of each team. The energy and expertise of the players and our stellar commentary panel will make for a truly unforgettable experience for the fans," Jaideep Singh Founder & Chairman of USPL said as quoted by a press release.

Last month, the USPL announced a star-studded commentary panel for season 3. Former players Monali Patel, Paul Nixon, Kainat Waqar, Marie Kelly, and Jon Kent will bring their expertise and unique perspectives to the commentary box.

Joining them is Grace Ballinger, renowned for her vibrant personality and deep understanding of cricket, who will be teaming up with the former cricketers to provide engaging and insightful commentary

The Season 3 of USPL is going to be bigger and better as key players have been locked in after a successful auction held in New Jersey. The six franchises - Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, and New York Cowboy - have bolstered their squads with new picks during the auction held last month.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

