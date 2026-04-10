Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doesn’t fall for Jitesh Sharma’s cheeky bat demand: ‘Yeh meri trick mere upar aazma rahe hain’

Sooryavanshi further remarked in front of RR team manager Romi Bhinder, “Maine inko ek trick samjhayi, yeh trick mere upar aazma rahe hain. Inke team mein itne batters hai, unse nahi le rahe,” (I taught him a trick, and now he’s trying it on me. There are so many batters in his team, but he’s not taking it from them).

Jitesh while holding the youngster’s bat, teasingly said, “Thanks”, prompting Sooryavanshi to ask for it back, “Arey bhai ohh, aap kyu kar rahein ho?” (Hey brother, why are you doing this?), he added respectfully.

One such light-hearted exchange surfaced when Rajasthan Royals posted a video on X ahead of their clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma was seen playfully teasing RR’s young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi about his bat. The clip quickly picked up on social media, offering fans a glimpse into the relaxed build-up and camaraderie between players before the intensity takes over on the field.

The Indian Premier League is often defined by heated moments and on-field confrontations, but it also has a lighter, more human side. Over the course of a long season, young cricketers get the chance to learn from seniors while sharing easy, off-field moments that often go unnoticed.

Jitesh was quick to respond, defending his stance while insisting on the youngster’s bat. He said, “Kyu maangu yaar, kya maanga, ek ko bhi puch ke bata maine maanga toh,” (Why should I ask, what have I even asked for? Tell me if I’ve asked anyone else).

Sooryavanshi replied with humility, “Apko maine bola than na, IPL ke baad main de dunga. phir bhi apko zid hain ke abhi hi chaiye aapko,” (I had told you I’ll give it to you after the IPL, but you’re still insisting that you want it right now).

This prompted Jitesh to whisper something in the youngster’s ear, seemingly making a special offer. Survyavanshi responded jokingly , “chance he nahi hai, kuch nahi dunga aapko,” (There’s no chance, I won’t give you anything).

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All eyes on Sooryavanshi this season The video highlights that the 15-year-old batter, who has already produced some remarkable performances against top bowlers this season, has firmly gained the spotlight within the cricket community. The young prodigy has enjoyed a stellar start, scoring 122 runs in just 3 matches at a strike rate nearing 250, including an explosive 39 off 14 against a Mumbai Indians bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Jitesh himself had a memorable 2025 season, scoring 261 runs and striking the ball around 176, which earned him a recall to represent his national colours in the Asia Cup. He was seen appreciating the youngster’s presence, sharing an encouraging hug, while still holding the bat that has produced such performances.

For Suryavanshi, this reflects that he is moving in the right direction under the right guidance. With performances of such calibre, his India T20 debut may not be far away.