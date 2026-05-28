'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doing Yashasvi Jaiswal's work 50 times better': RR openers’ stark contrast exposed in blunt review

Yashasvi Jaiswal has begun to feel the weight of expectations this IPL 2026 season, as things have not gone as smoothly for him as they have for his explosive opening partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Jaiswal, who has also handled leadership duties for Rajasthan Royals on two occasions, has struggled to consistently deliver the kind of impact innings that were once becoming his trademark. While he has still managed a respectable 426 runs so far, his numbers tell a story of relative inconsistency, averaging 32.77 with a strike rate of 153.23, well below the standards set within his own camp this season. Yashasvi Jaiswal is having an inferior season compared to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (PTI)

In contrast, Sooryavanshi has completely taken centre stage, leading the Orange Cap race with 680 runs at a staggering strike rate above 240. The gulf in output between the two openers has become one of the defining talking points of the Royals’ campaign, with the younger batter setting a relentless pace from the very first over.

Jaiswal, once seen as the face of Rajasthan’s next generation, now finds himself in an unusual position, sharing the spotlight with a 15-year-old who has not only matched expectations but far exceeded them. The pressure is slowly building as the season progresses, with every quiet outing only amplifying the contrast between promise and present form within the same dressing room.

With Sooryavanshi lighting up the top order with his explosive hitting, Jaiswal’s quieter returns this season have started drawing more attention in the Rajasthan Royals setup. The difference in impact between the two openers has become one of the main talking points of their campaign, with Sooryavanshi setting the tempo almost every game while Jaiswal has struggled to find the same consistency he showed in earlier seasons. It is in this backdrop that former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared his view on Jaiswal’s current run, pointing out the dip but also backing him to bounce back strongly.

“Jaiswal was one such player who used to dominate. What Vaibhav is doing, Jaiswal used to do. Yes, he didn’t use to hit so many sixes but had a higher striker rate and used to hit boundaries. He has gotten behind that phase. He’s a strong player and would make a comeback," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

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“Jaiswal playing a second fiddle” Continuing his blunt assessment of the situation, Kaif pointed to the growing imbalance in impact between the two RR openers this season. He remarked that while one batter has been doing his job with extraordinary success, the other has been left to adjust to a secondary role.

"Someone is doing his work, and that too 50 times better, so that’s the difference. He’s figuring out how to go ahead with him. He’s playing a second fiddle. I think he’s an excellent player," he added.