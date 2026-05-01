Vaibhav Sooryavanshi juggernaut meets Mitchell Starc’s swing: Aussie pacer has the blueprint, but his aura under threat

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken apart some of the game’s top pacers, smashing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh from the outset. At 15, when most players might get scared of reputations and pressure, he has shown no such hesitation. For him, it is less about who the bowler is and more about reading the ball, judging the length early and backing himself to hit a big shot with his outstanding bat flow.

Mitchell Starc might cause some trouble for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi if he plays on Friday night.(AFP and ANI Image)

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Now he could come up against another great fast bowler of this generation, Mitchell Starc, who has arrived in India after receiving clearance from Cricket Australia. One of Starc’s immediate challenges could be halting the Sooryavanshi juggernaut in the RR vs DC clash, something few have managed in the IPL this season.

Starc has been a proven match-winner in white-ball cricket for more than a decade. He returned to the IPL in 2024 and played a key role in KKR’s title-winning campaign, delivering decisive spells in the playoffs and the final. He followed that up with 14 wickets last season for Delhi Capitals, once again showing his ability to deliver in crucial phases. With his pace, swing and experience, Starc presents a different kind of test. How Sooryavanshi handles that contest could be one of the most intriguing battles of the game.

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{{^usCountry}} Sooryavanshi’s returns against left-arm pace this season underline both his attacking instinct and a slight vulnerability when bowlers stay disciplined. He has not hesitated to take them on - scoring 5 runs off 3 balls against Khaleel Ahmed and 7 off 2 against Trent Boult, setting the tone early in his innings. He went even harder at Arshdeep Singh, smashing 20 off 6 balls before falling on the next delivery, while he also managed 7 off 3 against Marco Jansen, continuing his aggressive trend in the same match against Punjab Kings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sooryavanshi’s returns against left-arm pace this season underline both his attacking instinct and a slight vulnerability when bowlers stay disciplined. He has not hesitated to take them on - scoring 5 runs off 3 balls against Khaleel Ahmed and 7 off 2 against Trent Boult, setting the tone early in his innings. He went even harder at Arshdeep Singh, smashing 20 off 6 balls before falling on the next delivery, while he also managed 7 off 3 against Marco Jansen, continuing his aggressive trend in the same match against Punjab Kings. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But the spell from Mohsin Khan in the LSG clash offered a contrast. By constantly adjusting his lengths, Mohsin built pressure with six dot balls in a row, eventually forcing Sooryavanshi into a big shot that led to his dismissal on a length ball. The pattern is clear, when given pace on the ball or marginal errors in length, Sooryavanshi capitalises quickly. But when bowlers deny him rhythm and keep him guessing, he can be pushed into taking risks with desperation, which might backfire for him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But the spell from Mohsin Khan in the LSG clash offered a contrast. By constantly adjusting his lengths, Mohsin built pressure with six dot balls in a row, eventually forcing Sooryavanshi into a big shot that led to his dismissal on a length ball. The pattern is clear, when given pace on the ball or marginal errors in length, Sooryavanshi capitalises quickly. But when bowlers deny him rhythm and keep him guessing, he can be pushed into taking risks with desperation, which might backfire for him. {{/usCountry}}

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Will Starc follow Mohsin's blueprint?

Starc will have a fair idea of the blueprint after Mohsin Khan’s spell, and the analysts will have done their homework on how to contain Sooryavanshi. But the Australian quick has rarely needed anything too elaborate; he has built his success on getting the basics right and letting his swing do the damage. Even during a lean IPL phase with KKR a couple of seasons ago, the team backed him in Qualifier 1, and he responded immediately. He removed Travis Head for a duck with a searing delivery that shaped away late and crashed into the stumps, a reminder of what he brings on the big stage. That breakthrough set the tone and dented SRH early. He followed it up in the final as well, outthinking Abhishek Sharma, a batter with a similar attacking template to Sooryavanshi.

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Sooryavanshi’s clarity has been one of the defining features of his batting this season. There is a natural flow to his strokeplay, and once he settles, his instinct is to dominate rather than absorb pressure. He has scored 400 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 238.09, numbers that reflect both his intent and execution. In a format where momentum can swing quickly, he has made it a habit to grab control early, forcing bowlers to react and pushing teams onto the back foot within the powerplay.

Starc has shown time and again that he can stop batters before they get on a roll, and if he turns out on Friday, Sooryavanshi will have to be ready for a different kind of challenge. At the same time, the 15-year-old has already taken on some of the biggest names in the game without hesitation, which means Starc cannot afford even a slight lapse in execution. It sets up a fascinating contest, experience and control against fearless intent, where one good spell or one clean burst of hitting could tilt the balance either way in a matter of overs.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditya Maheshwari ...Read More Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance. Read Less

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