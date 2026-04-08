Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves Sunil Gavaskar stunned with his Bumrah assault: ‘Batters with great experience have not…’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s assault on Jasprit Bumrah had already become one of the defining talking points of IPL 2026 by the time Sunil Gavaskar addressed it on the JioHotstar pre-match show ahead of the Delhi Capitals-Gujarat Titans game.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the IPL 2026 match between RR and MI.(ANI Pic Service)

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And Gavaskar was clear that what made it special was not just the age of the batter, but the quality of the opposition and the authority of the hitting.

In the Rajasthan Royals’ rain-hit clash against the Mumbai Indians in Guwahati, reduced to 11 overs a side, the 15-year-old opener smashed 39 off just 14 balls in a blazing start that helped RR reach 150/3. The Royals eventually won by 27 runs, stayed unbeaten, and underlined just how damaging their top-order aggression can be in shortened contests. But the moment that travelled furthest was Sooryavanshi taking on Bumrah, widely regarded as the best all-format bowler in the world, without hesitation.

Speaking on the JioHotstar pre-match show, Gavaskar admitted the contest had left a deep impression on him, despite his allegiance to the Mumbai Indians. “It was absolutely fantastic to watch. I’m a Mumbai Indians supporter, so actually, in a way, I wouldn’t have enjoyed it, but for the fact that it was such a young kid, 15 years old, playing against the best bowler in all formats of the game,” he said.

Gavaskar highlights quality of contact, not just fearlessness

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{{^usCountry}} That reaction carried extra weight because this was not praise built only on novelty. Sooryavanshi was not merely swinging hard and surviving. He was reading length early, committing cleanly, and clearing the ropes with conviction. In that early burst against Bumrah, he did something very few batters, let alone a teenager in his first major spotlight battle, managed against a bowler of that control and pedigree. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That reaction carried extra weight because this was not praise built only on novelty. Sooryavanshi was not merely swinging hard and surviving. He was reading length early, committing cleanly, and clearing the ropes with conviction. In that early burst against Bumrah, he did something very few batters, let alone a teenager in his first major spotlight battle, managed against a bowler of that control and pedigree. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gavaskar made exactly that point when he placed the effort against a much bigger standard. “Batters with great experience, great records under their belts, have not been able to take apart Jasprit Bumrah like he did in those first three deliveries,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gavaskar made exactly that point when he placed the effort against a much bigger standard. “Batters with great experience, great records under their belts, have not been able to take apart Jasprit Bumrah like he did in those first three deliveries,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That is what lifted the innings beyond a viral IPL clip. Against the Mumbai Indians, Sooryavanshi did not just cash in on loose bowling from a support seamer or target a weak phase. He went after Bumrah, and he did it cleanly enough for Gavaskar to separate execution from fortune. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That is what lifted the innings beyond a viral IPL clip. Against the Mumbai Indians, Sooryavanshi did not just cash in on loose bowling from a support seamer or target a weak phase. He went after Bumrah, and he did it cleanly enough for Gavaskar to separate execution from fortune. {{/usCountry}}

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“Those shots were not just going over the boundary rope; they were going into the stands,” Gavaskar said. “Sometimes you top-edge a ball, and it goes for a six - not that. He hit it off the middle of the bat.”

In T20 cricket, quick cameos can sometimes get exaggerated by result and emotion. But Gavaskar’s reading was technical as much as emotional. He pointed to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ability to pick up “line, length, timing, power - everything”, which is a far more serious compliment than simply calling the innings fearless.

Also Read: DC vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Home captain Axar Patel makes it hat-trick of toss wins, opts to bowl first in Delhi

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And that is why this knock has lingered. It was not just a teenager playing with abandon. It was a teenager showing a method against the toughest possible test.

Gavaskar neatly summed up the wider significance. “These are exciting times. Here is the new kid on the block, and he’s showing the world,” he said.

For Rajasthan Royals, it was a match-turning burst. For the Mumbai Indians, it was an early blow they never recovered from. For the tournament, it was another sign that the next generation is no longer waiting for permission.

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