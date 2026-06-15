Vaibhav Sooryavanshi risks disciplinary trouble after explosive post-match clash with Sri Lankan players

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had travelled to Sri Lanka for the pathway series hoping it would provide a mental boost ahead of his much-anticipated senior team debut in the T20I series in Ireland later this month. A record-breaking IPL 2026 season had thrust him into contention, as selectors were forced to pick him for not one, but three T20I assignments. But on Monday, the teen batting sensation left a poor impression, contrary to the general perception surrounding the 15-year-old, as he was involved in a physical altercation with a Sri Lanka A player after an ill-tempered end to the tri-series contest, which India A lost in a Super Over.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated argument in Sri Lanka A match

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Needing 17 runs in the Super Over, India A managed just nine against slinger Kagutha Mathulan, who is cut from the same cloth as Matheesha Pathirana, to suffer their second consecutive defeat and leave themselves in danger of missing out on the final.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in ugly fight with Sri Lankan player, Tilak Varma’s meltdown at umpire: Chaotic scenes in Dambulla

Sooryavanshi, who surprisingly did not get strike on the first ball, faced just three deliveries and scored six runs, including a boundary. But it was not enough for India A.

As Sooryavanshi and his batting partner Suryansh Shedge walked past a euphoric Sri Lankan unit, which had already begun celebrating after the final ball, a verbal exchange, reportedly involving Mathulan, appeared to trigger the opener's reaction. Television footage appeared to show an enraged Sooryavanshi shoving a Sri Lankan player, who also moved towards him. It was senior Sri Lankan international Niroshan Dickwella who stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating further.

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{{^usCountry}} As Sooryavanshi trudged back towards the pavilion, he looked visibly angry as he continued exchanging words with the Sri Lankan players, gesturing in their direction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Sooryavanshi trudged back towards the pavilion, he looked visibly angry as he continued exchanging words with the Sri Lankan players, gesturing in their direction. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This was not the only time Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated moment. Earlier in the game, when captain Tilak Varma had expressed his displeasure at a no-ball call on the final delivery of Sri Lanka A's Super Over innings, Sooryavanshi, who was already padded up, also approached the umpire and was seen animatedly involved in a brief discussion before being pulled away by head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was not the only time Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated moment. Earlier in the game, when captain Tilak Varma had expressed his displeasure at a no-ball call on the final delivery of Sri Lanka A's Super Over innings, Sooryavanshi, who was already padded up, also approached the umpire and was seen animatedly involved in a brief discussion before being pulled away by head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the exact details of what led to the confrontation remain unclear, Sooryavanshi does risk disciplinary trouble. Virat Kohli was fined 20 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for a Level 1 Code of Conduct breach involving an aggressive shoulder-to-shoulder collision and verbal exchange during a Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the exact details of what led to the confrontation remain unclear, Sooryavanshi does risk disciplinary trouble. Virat Kohli was fined 20 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for a Level 1 Code of Conduct breach involving an aggressive shoulder-to-shoulder collision and verbal exchange during a Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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Whether match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash announces any official sanction or opts to issue only a warning remains to be seen.

Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct relates to: “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.”

It further states: “Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, Players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another Player or Umpire.

"When assessing the seriousness of the breach, the following factors (without limitation) shall be taken into account: (i) the context of the particular situation, including, without limitation, whether the contact was deliberate (i.e. intentional), reckless, negligent and/or avoidable; (ii) the force of the contact; (iii) any resulting injury to the person with whom contact was made; and (iv) the person with whom contact was made.”

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