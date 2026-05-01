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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise leaves Dhawan jaw-dropped, says ‘don’t count his age’: ‘A lot of big guns haven’t done this’

Shikhar Dhawan was full of praise for the teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, highlighting how his performances deserve recognition regardless of his age

Updated on: May 01, 2026 09:12 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in terrific form in IPL 2026, putting to rest any talk of a second-season slump that often follows young players. At just 15, he has grabbed attention with a fearless approach, taking on bowlers without worrying about their reputation and backing his natural game from the start. Whether it is Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood or Pat Cummins, Sooryavanshi has shown no hesitation in going after them, underlining the confidence he carries at the crease.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already scored 400 runs this season.(PTI)

He has already scored 400 runs this season at a strike rate of 238.09, numbers that highlight his attacking mindset. There is a clear intent in the way he bats as he is not looking to settle in or play long innings, but to make an impact straightaway. In a format like T20, where momentum plays a key role, Sooryavanshi’s approach has stood out, as he focuses on making the most of his time at the crease rather than the number of balls he faces.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was full of praise for the teenage sensation Sooryavanshi, highlighting how his performances at the senior level deserve recognition regardless of his age. Reflecting on the youngster’s fearless strokeplay against top bowlers, Dhawan pointed out that such impact at such a young age sets him apart from many established names.

"Look, if top order is doing well, you can't readily replace them. When me, Ro and Virat were playing, we nearly played for a decade, and it wasn't easy to replace us.

" It is up to the individual how they take it. It can pinch you a bit, but one shouldn't be disheartened if the chance doesn't come along readily. Vaibhav has so much blessings at this young age."

Observing the evolution of batting philosophies in T20 cricket, Dhawan noted the shift from conservative beginnings to a more aggressive template, while still valuing sound technique.

"When we started, our caches said that hit along the ground, and now, it is opposite. Like Vaibhav has good defense as I have watched him defend close to his body," he added.

 
shikhar dhawan Jasprit Bumrah jasprit bumrah t20 cricket
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise leaves Dhawan jaw-dropped, says ‘don’t count his age’: ‘A lot of big guns haven’t done this’
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