Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Test future in doubt, but such fears proven wrong by Sehwag, Gilchrist and de Villiers himself

AB de Villiers has placed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s next question in public view. The 15-year-old’s T20 game has already exploded through the usual age-based caution around young players. The longer-format question now waits behind that noise. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. (ANI Pic Service)

Speaking on the For The Love of Cricket podcast with Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler, de Villiers said: “A lot of things will change unless someone comes around and says to him… Listen, you will be a T20 specialist for the rest of your life. Congratulations, that’s all you’re going to do. Then there will be a very long and successful career, but if he does start nibbling around in ODIs, particularly Test cricket, he will discover a whole different area of his cricket mentally and physically.”

That is a serious warning from one of cricket’s most complete all-format batters. Vaibhav’s early T20 evidence is already extreme. He became the youngest player and the fastest by balls faced to reach 1,000 T20 runs, completing the feat in 473 balls. The same innings brought a 36-ball IPL hundred, packed with 12 sixes and five fours. The gift is obvious. The unanswered part is depth.

The real question is method Test cricket has never been allergic to attacking batters. The format has always separated impulse from method. A batter can score quickly across five days if the aggression has repeatable scoring zones, defensive insurance, judgment outside off stump, and the ability to restart after pressure has been absorbed.

Vaibhav’s T20 game has already shown bat speed, range, audacity and six-hitting access. Test cricket will ask for different layers. The moving new ball will examine his leave. Long spells will examine his patience. Defensive fields will examine his ability to take singles. A full series will examine his second plan after bowlers have mapped his first one.

AB’s doubt sits there. The historical counter also sits there.

Sehwag turned tempo into Test volume Virender Sehwag remains the strongest Indian counterpoint to the assumption that an ultra-attacking opener must eventually be pushed into white-ball specialisation. Across 104 Tests, Sehwag made 8,586 runs at 49.34 while striking at 82.23, placing volume and violence inside the same career. His two triple hundreds, including India’s record Test score of 319 against South Africa in Chennai, turned a radical opening method into long-format proof.

Sehwag’s relevance to Vaibhav lies in the structure beneath the apparent chaos. The early punch through offside gaps, the flashy cuts, the lofted hit against spin, the refusal to let length bowling settle, and the ability to convert quick starts into massive scores made his aggression sustainable. A Test strike rate above 80 across more than 8,500 runs cannot be explained by mood or instinct alone.

Vaibhav does not need a Sehwag comparison at 15. That would be unfair and premature. The lesson is narrower. Test opening has already carried an Indian batter whose natural scoring speed belonged far ahead of his era. The format accepted that speed because the method kept producing.

Gilchrist made acceleration a Test weapon Adam Gilchrist’s 5,570 Test runs, 17 hundreds and career strike rate above 80 changed the value of a wicketkeeper-batter. His role at No. 7 gave Australia a rare structural advantage: an elite keeper who could also turn a stable total into a match-winning one with aggression.

Gilchrist’s career strengthens the Vaibhav argument from another angle. Test aggression works when it improves the match state. A fast 70 after a platform can close the door on an opponent. A hundred at high speed can erase scoreboard pressure. A lower-order assault can change declaration timing, bowling plans and field placements.

Vaibhav’s batting will eventually be judged through the same cricketing lens. Boundaries alone will not be enough. Runs that alter sessions, protect partners, break spells, and force tactical retreats will determine whether the longer format opens for him.

AB’s own career is the best evidence for range De Villiers’ concern deserves weight because his own career was built on range. A Test average above 50 across 114 matches came from far more than invention. His game had defence, endurance, judgement, power and adaptability. The same cricketer who became a white-ball phenomenon also produced long-format innings of survival and control.

That makes his Vaibhav warning more interesting. AB understands the distance between shot-making and completeness. A player can own the T20 stage and still need fresh layers for Test cricket. A prodigy can have the first weapon before the full armoury exists.

His quote should be read as a development challenge, not a final verdict. Vaibhav’s talent has earned attention. His method will decide durability.

Also Read: AB de Villiers challenges Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘You will be a T20 specialist for the rest of your life’

Warner and Pant keep the modern argument alive David Warner gives the most obvious modern route from T20-first identity to serious Test career. A player introduced to the world as a short-format destroyer went on to make 8,786 Test runs with 26 hundreds across 112 matches. The public label arrived early. The Test output rewrote it over time.

Warner’s case gives Vaibhav a useful warning too. Attacking openers can succeed in Tests, but the examination never ends. Conditions, movement, angle, bounce and patience keep testing the same player in new ways. A long career demands constant repair work.

Rishabh Pant offers the most current Indian model. His Test aura has already outgrown his T20I identity, as the longer format has given his disruption greater consequences. The unbeaten 89 at the Gabba in 2021 became a series-winning innings, closing one of India’s greatest overseas wins and ending Australia’s long unbeaten run at the venue.

Pant’s career is crucial for the Vaibhav debate. A batter can look built for T20 and still become more valuable in Tests. The longer format can magnify disruption when the risk is tied to reading the match. Pant attacks when captains seek control. He forces field changes. He drags bowlers away from their preferred lengths. His best Test innings are not cameos stretched across more balls; they are tactical interventions.

Vaibhav’s challenge is completion Vaibhav’s future cannot be decided from a T20 sample, even one as spectacular as this. The 1,000-run milestone in 473 balls and a 36-ball IPL hundred confirm rare attacking talent. They do not answer whether he can bat through the first hour of a seaming morning, leave well for 40 balls, defend late against reverse swing, or score without boundary access when the field spreads.

Those questions will arrive if India and his coaches push him toward the longer formats. They should arrive carefully. A 15-year-old with exceptional gifts needs development, not premature classification.

AB de Villiers has opened the correct debate. Test cricket will examine Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in areas that T20 cricket can hide. History still refuses to treat attacking batting as a red-ball flaw. Sehwag, Gilchrist, Warner, Pant, and AB himself have already shown how aggression can thrive in the longest format when backed by method.

Vaibhav does not need to become safer. He needs to become deeper.