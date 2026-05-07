Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to feel ‘burnt out by 21’ and retire with enough cash: English cricketing greats turn astrologers

At this stage, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is drawing some of the most outrageous reactions from around the cricketing world. As if the AI comparisons and wild ‘chip in the bat’ claims were not enough, the youngster’s exploits have become so extraordinary that some former cricketers are already imagining what he could achieve over the next six years, with one even joking that he may retire by the time he turns 21.

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during a warm-up session(ANI)

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During a recent episode of the ‘Stick to Cricket’ podcast, Michael Vaughan, Phil Tufnell, Alastair Cook and David Lloyd discussed several hot topics from the cricketing world. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in full swing, it did not take long for Sooryavanshi’s name to come up.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left RR speechless, immediately grabbed franchise’s attention after freak show; ‘Best since Sachin’

Vaughan began the discussion by highlighting some of the youngster’s remarkable achievements at just 15 years of age. “So, Chris Gayle’s got the fastest IPL hundred – off 30 balls. This kid has already hit a 100 off 35 balls. The most sixes by any Indian batter in a single edition is 42 by Ahishek Sharma in 2024. This kid is on 37 now,” Vaughan said.

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{{^usCountry}} Asked if he’s the best six-hitter in the world right now, Cook said emphatically, “Absolutely yes. But what did he go for? What did they sign him for as a 14-year-old? I thought he signed a two-year deal. How much is he going to go for the next year at the auction? What if he says he wants to go back to the auction?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asked if he’s the best six-hitter in the world right now, Cook said emphatically, “Absolutely yes. But what did he go for? What did they sign him for as a 14-year-old? I thought he signed a two-year deal. How much is he going to go for the next year at the auction? What if he says he wants to go back to the auction?” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vaughan, Tuffers try to be hilarious {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vaughan, Tuffers try to be hilarious {{/usCountry}}

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Vaughan, the former England captain, has been extremely vocal about Sooryavanshi’s inclusion in India’s national team and wants to see the youngster tour England in July. However, he did not agree with Cook on the auction point, believing the Rajasthan Royals would not let him off the hook that easily.

“Don’t think they will throw him back in [the auction]. But rest assured, he will come on that Ireland tour for sure. He should be in that team,” he added.

That was when Phil Tufnell tried to be at his witty best, joking that at the rate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is progressing, he might call it a day by the time he turns 21, a cheeky reference to burnout. “He could be burnt out by 21,” said ‘Tuffers’, before Vaughan added his two cents. “He’ll have enough cash by then. Might retire.”

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