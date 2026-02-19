Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's father reveals why 14-year-old prodigy decides to skip Class X exams: ‘There was a lot of hype’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in age-group cricket, turning heads with his remarkable consistency and maturity beyond his years. After a breakout maiden IPL season that sparked calls for a senior team debut, he carried that momentum into youth cricket. His standout performances at the U19 World Cup proved decisive, as he played a central role in guiding India to the title and cementing his reputation as a future star. Vaibhav Suryavanshi had an outstanding Under-19 World Cup. (BCCI X)

The 14-year-old was all set to appear for his Class 10 board examinations and live the routine life of a student. However, he chose to skip them and join Rajasthan Royals for training ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

As the buzz around Vaibhav continues to grow, his father, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, has revealed why his son chose cricket over classrooms this year, prioritising his training stint with Rajasthan Royals and putting his board examinations on hold.

"My son is practising in Nagpur with the Rajasthan Royals IPL team members. There was a lot of hype around his exams this year, so he has decided to skip them and will appear next year. Had he appeared for the exams, he would not have been able to concentrate," Sanjeev told Mid-Day.

Speaking further, Sanjeev highlighted that while his son has consistently excelled academically in the past, scoring above 90 per cent when attending school regularly, his immediate focus has now shifted firmly towards cricket.

"Vaibhav was good in studies when he was regular at school. He used to get above 90 per cent in all subjects, but now his priority is cricket," said Sanjeev.

Vaibhav owned the stage at U19 World Cup Meanwhile, Vaibhav delivered a knock for the ages in the U19 World Cup final against England in Harare, blasting 175 off just 80 balls. His innings, packed with 15 fours and 15 sixes, is the highest individual score ever recorded in a single Under-19 World Cup match.

Across the tournament, he amassed 439 runs in seven outings, finishing as the second-highest run-getter with an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49. The tally featured a century and three half-centuries, with 175 as his best. He also smashed 30 sixes during the campaign, a new tournament record, going past the 18 hit by Dewald Brevis in the 2022 edition.