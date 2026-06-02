Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL carnage sparks brand gold rush; 6 giants line up as his value doubles to INR 1 crore: Report

A 776-run IPL 2026 season, where he also won the Most Valuable Player award along with four other individual honours, did not just make Vaibhav Sooryavanshi the newest face of the league — it also turned the 15-year-old into its newest cash king, with at least half a dozen brands now lining up to sign him. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gestures as he warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

According to a report in The Economic Times, executives aware of the developments said these brands span categories including sports drinks, cricket bats, nutrition products and high-performance footwear labels.

Despite not featuring in the final, with Rajasthan Royals finishing third after a defeat in Qualifier 2, Sooryavanshi was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. He was seen sitting alongside ICC chairman Jay Shah before leaving Ahmedabad with five trophies — Orange Cap, Super Striker, Most Sixes, Emerging Player and MVP.

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Brand interest surged rapidly during his breakout season, with companies moving quickly to secure early partnerships. The spike in his commercial value has also been attributed to a relative lack of consistent performers among established stars such as Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, creating a vacuum in the endorsement space.

“Brands are queuing to sign him for first-mover advantage — he has a long career ahead of him — and there is also a vacuum among bankable Indian cricketers at the moment, with some big names failing to perform,” said one executive quoted in the report. “Also, unlike earlier, when deals ran for 3–5 years, brands now prefer 2–3-year contracts so they can reassess based on form.”

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The report further stated that the breakthrough IPL season has significantly boosted Sooryavanshi’s commercial standing, with his endorsement value rising by 100 per cent — from INR 50 lakh to INR 1 crore per deal.

However, given that Sooryavanshi is only 15 and at the very start of his professional career, Rajasthan Royals are expected to take a more active role in managing his growing brand profile. Early endorsements are likely to remain age-appropriate and aligned with his on-field journey. He currently has a deal with Zydus Wellness’ Complan and has also featured in campaigns for Google Pay.

“His fees, at about INR 50 lakh per deal, may increase to the INR 1 crore-plus bracket, but that will depend on negotiations and how much exposure his family is comfortable with, considering his age,” said the marketing head of a brand in talks with his management.

The IPL 2026 season could mark just the beginning for the Bihar-based batter. With the tournament over, Sooryavanshi will now shift focus to the 50-over format as he joins the Tilak Varma-led India A side for a one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka, also featuring Afghanistan. There have also been calls to fast-track him into T20I contention for the upcoming UK tour, which includes five matches in England in July, though the BCCI is expected to decide based on his performances for India A.

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of the most exciting young faces in Indian cricket at a time when several established names are nearing the twilight of their careers,” said Melroy Dsouza, COO, PMG Sports. “Brands will naturally want to associate with him, but Rajasthan Royals are likely to be selective about the endorsements he takes up.”