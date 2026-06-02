From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Virat Kohli, from carnage to history: The IPL season that had it all

With 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.3 and a record 72 sixes, Sooryavanshi captured every emotion this season had to offer. But beyond the volume of runs, the Rajasthan Royals opener showcased remarkable maturity in his aggressive game, with the 96 off 47 against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 standing out as the perfect example. That came after a breathtaking 97 off just 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in his first-ever IPL playoff appearance.

There was never going to be a list of defining moments without the kid who became the heartbeat of IPL 2026.

IPL 2026 was not just another season of cricket. It was a season that seemed to rewrite the limits of T20 cricket. Records fell with startling regularity, teenage prodigies became global sensations, batting reached previously unimaginable heights, and established stars continued to reinvent themselves. From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise and Virat Kohli 's brilliance to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's historic title defence and an unprecedented avalanche of runs, IPL 2026 delivered a spectacle that felt bigger, louder and more transformative than any season before it.

Kohli's season like never before At 37, Kohli represented the opposite end of the age spectrum.

The RCB icon did what he has always done, and yet IPL 2026 felt different. He registered his fourth consecutive 600-plus season and sixth overall, but this time he traded volume for velocity.

ALSO READ: Lalit Modi makes 'Bigger than Hollywood, greater than Gayle' prophecy for Sooryavanshi, but warns him about one thing

Only twice in his IPL career has Kohli scored at a strike rate above 150. The first came during his record-breaking 2016 campaign, when he amassed 973 runs. The second came in 2026, when he struck at a remarkable 165.84 while maintaining an average of 56.25.

One of the most startling aspects of his transformation was his intent in the powerplay. Kohli attempted a boundary against 47 per cent of the deliveries he faced in the first six overs and scored at a strike rate of 175, bettered by only five batters this season.

Fittingly, he recorded the fastest fifty of his IPL career in the final before sealing RCB's title win with a match-winning six, reminiscent of MS Dhoni's famous finishes.

RCB's historic double Royal Challengers Bengaluru waited 18 years to win their first IPL title.

Twelve months later, they became only the third franchise in IPL history to successfully defend the trophy.

The most fascinating aspect of their campaign was that it wasn't built around one or two stars. Eight different RCB players won Player of the Match awards during IPL 2026, the most by any team this season. Only Mumbai Indians in 2017 had more individual match-winners in a single season, with 10 players earning the honour.

RCB became the first team to qualify for the playoffs after winning nine of their 14 league matches before beating Gujarat Titans in both Qualifier 1 and the final to complete a remarkable title defence.