Vaibhav Suryavanshi does ‘pranaam’ to father immediately after smashing record-breaking 35-ball IPL century

The first person that Vaibhav Suryavanshi called after his record-breaking IPL century was father Sanjiv Suryavanshi. "Pahle call papa ko hi karunga (The first ball will be to my father)," he said with a slightly sheepish smile when the Rajasthan Royals media team asked him whom he would like to call after the match. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after becoming the youngest player to score an IPL century(REUTERS)

"Papa parnaam," Vaibhav said as soon as his father, Sanjiv received the call. Brimming with pride, Sajiv thanked Romi Bhinder, who had played a crucial role in spotting his talent in the trials.

RR shared the video of the wholesome chat among Vaibhav, his father and Romi on their social media handles with the caption: “Sanskaar.”

It was a night to remember for the Suryavnashi family in Bihar's Samastipur. Vaibhav, 14, became the youngest player in the history of men's cricket to hit a century 20. He also became the fastest Indian to hit an IPL century, when he got to three figures off 35 balls against Gujarat Titans on Monday, helping RR beat them by eight wickets and 25 balls to spare.

Vaibhav broke the record of former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan. The only man who has scored an IPL century in fewer balls than Vaibhav is Chris Gayle (30 balls).

"He has made our village, Bihar and the whole of India proud. We could not be happier and are celebrating. I want to thank the Rajasthan Royals who worked on him extensively in the last three-four months," said Sanjiv in a video released by the Bihar Cricket Association.

"I want to thank head coach Rahul Dravid and the rest of the support staff for improving Vaibhav's game. He himself has worked very hard on his game and this hundred is a result of that.

"I also want to thank Bihar cricket chief Rakesh Tiwary for giving Vaibhav an opportunity to represent the state at the senior level at such a young age," Sanjiv added.

Royals invested in Suryavanshi's talent by spending ₹1.10 crore at the mega auction last year, almost four times his base price of ₹30 lakh.

He has already played for the India U-19s and made his first-class debut against Mumbai in January 2024.

Royals had called Suryavanshi for trials in Nagpur where the franchise batting coach Vikram Rathour was instantly impressed by the teenager's talent.

Vaibhav thanks parents

The youngster from Bihar's Samastipur was born a good three years after the IPL got underway so his marauding knock makes him the first player who is younger than the league itself to score a hundred in it. Suryavanshi expressed gratitude towards his parents -- father Sanjeev and mother Aarti -- for sacrificing their comforts for his growth.

"I am what I am because of my parents. My mother, for the sake of my practice schedule, wakes up at 3 in the morning after going to sleep at 11, sleeping barely three hours.

"She then prepares meals for me. My father left his work to support me. My elder brother is taking care of his work and the household is running with great difficulty. But papa is backing me," he said."...god ensures that those who work hard never fail. The results that we are seeing and the success that I am achieving is because of my parents. "The youngster vowed to keep his focus despite the spotlight and work towards finding a place in the national team.

"I want to contribute for India and I have to work hard for that. I cannot stop working hard till I achieve that level. I will try to do well for the country," he said.