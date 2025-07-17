Vaibhav Suryavanshi glued to Lord’s honours board with Bumrah, Rahul’s names, shares a moment with Sachin’s portrait

Days after visiting Edgbaston, where he watched India captain Shubman Gill score a record double century against England in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his way to the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground — and shared a stirring moment with Sachin Tendulkar's portrait. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's day out at Lord's

Vaibhav was at the Home of Cricket with the entire India U-19 squad, as part of a special visit arranged by the BCCI. A clip from the day was later shared on BCCI's official social media handle with the caption: "Creating unforgettable memories. Here's how India U19's day out at the Lord's Cricket Ground looked like."

In the two-minute-31-second clip, the players were seen walking through the Lord's Long Room, before they stood at the balcony to admire the historic ground. Vaibhav, meanwhile, was glued to the Lord's Honours Board, which featured the names of Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, after their impressive show in the third Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England, which ended on Monday. Bumrah had picked up a five-wicket haul, while Rahul scored a century, albeit in a losing cause.

Vaibhav was then seen admiring larger-than-life portrait of Sachin, which was unveiled in the MCC Museum before the start of the third Test match. The portrait, which has been painted by Stuart Pearson Wright from a photograph taken by the artist at his home 18 years ago, will remain in the MCC Museum until later this year and will then be relocated to the Pavilion.

Vaibhav is currently in the midst of an U-19 tour of England. Earlier during the ODI series, he scored 355 runs in five innings, at an average of 71 as India won the contest 3-2. Later in the first Test of the two-game series, he scored a crucial second-innings fifty to help India draw the match.

The second and final Youth Test will begin on Sunday, July 20, in Chelmsford.