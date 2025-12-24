Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 24, 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi goes berserk in Vijay Hazare Trophy, misses fastest double century after world record 36-ball 100

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 24, 2025 11:20 am IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, scored a List A century in just 36 balls against Arunachal Pradesh, making it the second fastest in Indian history. 

Vaibhav Suryavanshi just turned a routine Vijay Hazare Trophy morning into a refresh the scorecard event. The 14-year-old batter smashed a List A hundred in only 36 balls against Arunachal Pradesh, ripping up the tempo limits.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates his century during a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 match.(PTI)
Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates his century during a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 match.(PTI)

The match, at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi, is still in progress, but the headline has been etched: Suryavanshi’s 36-ball century is now the second fastest by an Indian in List A history, and it’s come in Bihar’s Plate Group opener.

A 36-ball ton and a new speed line

Just days after failing in the U19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan, Suryavanhsi has returned to action with a bang. Hitting a hundred in just 36 deliveries isnt’t just quick, it is effectively a format-blender. It means you are effectively scoring at a T20 rate while playing a 50-over innings, leaving bowlers with nowhere to hide and the opposition captain burning through plans.

Also Read: Vaibhav Suryavanshi walks away unfazed amidst Pakistan fans booing him after U19 Asia Cup win: Watch

The Indian benchmark for List A’s fastest century is currently 35 balls, set by Punjab’s Anmolpreet Singh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. Suryavanshi’s 36 now slots right behind that and also sits among the quickest List A tons overall, a list topped by Jake Fraser-McGurk (29) and Ab de Villiers (31). Although, the record for the youngest List A centurion now belongs to Suryavanshi.

Bihar’s start mirrored the violence of the innings. Suryavanshi played a stellar knock scoring 190 runs off just 84 deliveries. His brutality knew no bounds as he hit 16 fours and 15 sixes while bringing up the runs.

Notably, he was en-route to the fastest ever double hundred by a batter in List A cricket. The record belongs to Chad Bowes, who scored his double Hundred in just 103 deliveries. The VHT record stays with Narayan Jagadeesan who scored his double hundred in 114 deliveries against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022. Those records stay untouched but Suryavanshi is announcing himself in style to the world.

During the knock he betterd AB de Villers' fastest 150 in List A cricket by 10 deliveries. Also, 15 sixes is now the most by an Indian in this format of the game.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including IND vs SA LIVE.
Follow Us On