Vaibhav Suryavanshi walks away unfazed amidst Pakistan fans booing him after U19 Asia Cup win: Watch

India’s wonderkid, the 14-year-old batting prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, found himself at the centre of an ugly post-match moment after India’s under-19 Asia Cup final loss to Pakistan in Dubai, with a clip showing sectionsof Pakistan supporters booing him as he walked past them outside the stadium. Vaibhav Suryavanhsi booed by Pakistan fans(@MentionCricket/x.com)

The video surfaced shortly after Pakistan completed a commanding win, and quickly travelled across social media. In the clip, the left-handed batter does not respond, walks on calmly, and lets the noise fade behind him.

A teenager caught in a familiar rivalry

Suryavanshi’s day had already been difficult on the field. Chasing 348 at the ICC Academy Ground, India lost opener and captain, Ayush Mhatre, early, and then saw Suryavanshi, who was looking dangerous at 26 off nine balls, edging pacer Ali Raza behind to the wicketkeeper. The dismissal was followed by a brief flare-up between the batter and the bowler, another moment that went viral, underlining how quickly emotions can spill over in this fixture even at the Under-19 level.

Pakistan’s performance in the final ensured there was little room for India to recover. Sameer Minhas’ 172 off 113 balls powered Pakistan to 347, and India were then bowled out for 156 in 26.2 overs, a 191-run defeat. The margin of victory made the title a procession, but the post-match booing clip shifted a chunk of the conversation from cricket to crowd behaviour.

For Suryavanshi, the optics felt harsher because his tournament had begun in spectacular fashion. He started with a dazzling 171 off 95 balls against the UAE, and ended the competition with 261 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 182.52, even as his returns dipped in the knockout phase. The reputation, a 14-year-old already labelled as a batting sensation, has made him more visible than most peers his age, and visibility can attract both applause and abuse.

The booing incident is unlikely to prompt any official action, but it has sharpened an uncomfortable truth: the India-Pakistan rivalry does not always stay contained to the boundary rope, and a viral clip can turn even a junior cricketer into a flashpoint overnight. For many observers online, the bigger ask was simple: let teenagers play, learn, fail and grow without being treated like villains.