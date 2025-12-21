Search Search
Sunday, Dec 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Sameer Minhas turns into 'villain of Indian hearts', slams highest score in U19 Asia Cup final

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 21, 2025 01:53 pm IST

Sameer Minhas scored a historic century in the 2025 U19 Asia Cup final, surpassing the previous record with a score of 172.

Sameer Minhas walked into the 2025 U19 Asia Cup final with the usual big match, big nerves warning label attached. However, as he took guard and started playing his strokes, he looked like a confident young batter making a mess of the Indian bowlers.

Sameer Minhas during his knock against India U19.(@Zespeaks/x.com)
Sameer Minhas during his knock against India U19.(@Zespeaks/x.com)

He scored a brilliant century and then went on to record the highest ever individual score in an ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup final. Against India U19 at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, the Pakistan batter crossed the previous benchmark, Sami Aslam’s 134 in the 2012 final, the moment he moved beyond it, making his knock instantly historic.

A record innings, built like a statement

What made Minhas’ knock special was how he approached this knock on the big day. Finals in youth cricket could be chaotic, but Minhas, though, batted like someone who had decided to control the pace of the game rather than be controlled by it. The scoring pattern reflected dominance, plus agility to clear the rope repeatedly without looking like he was gambling.

Rank

Player

Team

Score

Opponent

Year

1

Sameer MinhasPakistan U19

172

India U19

2025

2

Sami AslamPakistan U19

134

India U19

2012

3

Ashiqur Rahman ShibliBangladesh U19

129

UAE U19

2023

4

Unmukt ChandIndia U19

121

Pakistan U19

2012

5

Ikram Ali KhilAfghanistan U19

107*

Pakistan U19

2017

The record also carried another layer as he has also become the first batter to have scored 150-plus runs in an Under-19 Asia Cup final. In the top five list, we can see that two batters in the 2012 Asia Cup final played two stunning knocks to get in the list. While Sami Aslam hit 134, Unmukt Chand scored 121, with the match ending in a tie.

Even after going past his 150, he continued his assault on the Indian bowlers. Minhas was fast moving towards a record double hundred until a mis hit of Deepesh Devendra's bowling that ended his brilliant knock.

Minhas has now moved past that history and owns a new one. In a tournament built to reveal the next wave, the final delivered its clearest headline.

