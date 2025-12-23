BCCI to seek explanation from team management after India handed a thrashing by Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup final: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in no mood to brush the U19 Asia Cup final loss against Pakistan under the carpet, as the top cricket body is all set to conduct a review of the performance of the Ayush Mhatre-led team in the recently concluded tournament. India had a pitch-perfect campaign heading into the summit clash, winning all the games; however, the team looked a pale shadow of itself in the final in Dubai as Pakistan handed them a real hammering, registering an emphatic 191-run win. BCCI is all set to conduct a review of India's recent performance (BCCI)

According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI decided to undertake a review of India's recent performance during the online apex council meeting on Monday. The members of the board discussed the team's performance in the Asia Cup and then decided that a review was needed.

The explanations are likely to be sought from the team management after India failed to put up a challenge against Pakistan, who hammered 347/8 in 50 overs and then bundled out India for a paltry 156. A report is being sought from the team manager, Salil Datar, which will be routine; however, the board will also hold discussions with head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and captain Ayush Mhatre, a move that goes beyond the usual review process.

However, it's unclear whether the BCCI will also be discussing the concerning player conduct during the summit clash. The final between India and Pakistan saw tempers flaring as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre clashed with pacer Ali Raza after being dismissed.

Pakistan team mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed had some uncharitable words for the Indian side a day after the final, accusing the opponents of not being very good in their behaviour.

U19 World Cup around the corner

It is worth mentioning that the BCCI's review of the Asia Cup debacle is of great significance, as a U19 World Cup is just around the corner. India's squad is yet to be named, but the BCCI is already ready to address the issues early and avoid any setbacks heading into the global event.

There are also concerns about 14-year-old Suryavanshi's behaviour in the final after pointing to his shoe on being given a send-off by Pakistan pacer Raza. Ayush Mhatre, the captain, was also seen on camera, hurling abuses at the same speedster after being dismissed.