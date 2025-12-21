Vaibhav Suryavanshi refuses to stay silent, reacts fiercely after Pakistan bowler’s over-the-top send-off

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final is boiling as India are tasked with chasing a huge target of 348 runs. The Pakistan bowlers and fielders are making it a point to send every Indian batter off and bring out their aggression with the fall of each Indian wicket. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ali Raza's heated exchange in U19 Asia Cup final.(screengrab from @toxify_vkf/x.com)

Notably, Pakistan batted first in the match after India won the toss and put them in. Sameer Minhas dominated the Indian bowlers and played a record-breaking knock of 172 runs. His century took Pakistan to the mammoth total.

The Indian openers, especially Vaibhav Suryavanshi, came out all guns blazing. The left-handed opener was off to a fiery start, scoring 20 runs off the first over from Ali Raza’s bowling. India needed their skipper, Ayush Mhatre, to stay steady at the other end. However, Mhatre fell for just 2 to Ali Raza, and there was a heated exchange between the players of the two sides.

Ali Raza hurts India badly in the chase

India’s most consistent batter in the tournament, Aaron George, followed his skipper, and the onus was then on Suryavanshi to stretch his knock further. But the young left-handed batter played a shot too many and was prey to Ali Raza in the fifth over. In their celebration, the Pakistan team did not hold back. Once more they had a go at the batter walking back, and once more the Indian batter gave a feisty reply. The gestures from Suryavanshi showed that he was not happy with whatever was said to him, and he tried to give a fitting reply.

The Pakistan team has started the second innings on a high. They have put India under pressure and have cleaned up the top order. With the boys in green dominating the proceedings, one can say they are deservedly celebrating and enjoying every moment of the crucial game.