Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-year-old crorepati, creates new record in List-A cricket

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, created another record as he became the youngest-ever Indian to play List-A cricket. The youngster, who recently represented the country in the U19 Asia Cup, achieved the feat while playing for Bihar against Madhya Pradesh in a Group E match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at NexGen Cricket Ground, Hyderabad.

Aged 13 years and 269 days, Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke the record of Ali Akbar, who made his List-A debut at 14 years and 51 days for Vidarbha during the 1999-2000 season.

In the match against Madhya Pradesh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi failed to get going and managed to stay at the crease for just 2 balls, scoring 4 runs. He was dismissed by Aryan Pandey.

Madhya Pradesh defeated Bihar comprehensively by six wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Bihar batted first but was bowled out for 196 inside 47 overs.

Madhya Pradesh then faced no difficulty in chasing down the total as the side got over the line with six wickets in hand and 149 balls to spare. For Madhya Pradesh, Harsh Gawli and Rajat Patidar played knocks of 83 and 55, respectively.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi bought by Rajasthan Royals

Vaibhav Suryavanshi earlier grabbed headlines after he was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The 31-year-old was acquired by Rajasthan for INR 1.10 crore.

While speaking to news agency PTI, Vaibhav Suryavanshi said that he is really excited to work with Rahul Dravid. "I am really glad that I am getting a chance to play in the IPL. I am excited to play under Rahul Dravid sir, more than playing in the IPL, I am happy to play under him. I have no strategy as such for the IPL, I will just play the way I do," said Suryavanshi.

In the recently concluded U19 Asia Cup, Vaibhav finished as the second-highest run-getter for India, scoring 176 runs from five innings at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 145.45. He also registered two half-centuries in the tournament against UAE and Sri Lanka.