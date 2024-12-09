Vaibhav Suryavanshi's U19 Asia Cup knock sparks age fraud accusation; ex-PAK cricketer asks, 'Can a 13-year-old hit...?'

India U-19 batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi was once again accused of age fraud. Former Pakistan cricketer Junaid Khan, sharing a video of one of his knocks during the recently concluded U-19 Asia Cup tournament in the UAE, questioned whether a 13-year-old can at all hit a six over the rooftop of the venue. India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi fields during the men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 cricket match between India and Pakistan in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium(AFP)

Suryavanshi was India's joint-highest run-getter in the Asia Cup tournament, scoring 176 runs in five innings, same as opening partner Ayush Mahtre. The tally comprised two fifties - a blazing 76 not out against hosts UAE that helped India make the semifinal, and a knock of 67 in the penultimate round against Sri Lanka.

Junaid, taking to Instagram, shared a video of Suryavanshi's semifinal knock. The 13-year-old clobbered five maximums and six boundaries to win the Player of the Match award in India's seven-wicket victory. The former Pakistan pacer questioned India's batting prodigy's real age.

Junaid asked: “Can a 13-year-old kid really hit such a long six?"

'Vaibhav can again undergo an age test'

Suryavanshi scripted history last month in Jeddah when the 13-year-old became the youngest-ever cricketer to be sold at an IPL auction. The Bihar-based cricketer was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.10 crore.

However, days after the accomplishment, Suryavanshi was accused of age fraud, with rumours claiming that his actual age was 15. But his father put the accusations to bed, claiming that his son had already undergone BCCI's bone test five years back to confirm his age. He told PTI, "When he was 8 and half years old, he first appeared for a BCCI bone test. He has already played India U-19. We don't fear anyone. He can again undergo an age test."

Come March 2025, Suryavanshi will share the Rajasthan Royals dressing room with captain Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and international stars like Jofra Archer. Not to forget, he will also get the opportunity to be mentored by the new head coach of the Royals, Rahul Dravid.