Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father namedrops people behind 14-year-old's rise: ‘…hundred is the result of that’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, scripted history on Monday night with his maiden IPL century against Gujarat Titans. The left-handed batter smashed the star-studded Titans bowling line-up for cleaners as the visitors looked clueless in their quest to stop the 14-year-old's carnage. He became the youngest centurion in T20 cricket and, at the same time, the second fastest centurion in IPL by reaching the milestone of 35 balls. Vaibhav Suryavanshi rewrites history books with his century against Gujarat Titans.(REUTERS)

His 101-run knock helped Rajasthan Royals get back to winning ways, and the cricketing world was stunned to witness a special knock from the youngest player in the league's history.

The young batter was called for trials by the Royals in Nagpur before the auction, where his batting got the attention of the franchise's assistant coach Vikram Rathour, who was instantly impressed by the teenager's talent.

Royals invested in Suryavanshi's talent by spending ₹1.10 crore at the mega auction last year, almost four times his base price of ₹30 lakh.

Vaibhav's father Sanjiv Suryavanshi was a picture of gratitude after his blitzkrieg set the IPL ablaze. He shared a message for everyone who helped Vaibhav in his career so far and helped him reach a stage where he got the attention of everyone in the cricketing world.

‘Vaibhav Suryavanshi made our village, Bihar and the whole of India proud’

In the video, Sanjiv was accompanied by his wife, and he thanked the Rajasthan Royals support staff led by Rahul Dravid and Bihar Cricket Association chief Rakesh Tiwary for helping Vaibhav in his career.

“Vaibhav scored a century in just 35 balls during the IPL match (yesterday) and led his team, Rajasthan Royals, to victory. He has made our village, Bihar and the whole of India proud. We could not be happier and are celebrating. I want to thank the Rajasthan Royals who worked on him extensively in the last three-four months," said Sanjiv in a video released by Bihar Cricket Association.

"I want to thank head coach Rahul Dravid and the rest of the support staff for improving Vaibhav's game. He himself has worked very hard on his game and this hundred is a result of that. I also want to thank Bihar cricket chief Rakesh Tiwary for giving Vaibhav an opportunity to represent the state at the senior level at such a young age," Sanjiv added.