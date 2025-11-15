Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father not happy even if he scores 200: 'He is not pleased...'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi might be the most exciting and most powerful 14-year-old cricketer in the history of the sport, as he continues to take the fight to bowlers at all levels of the game. Dominating U-19 cricket, unveiling himself at the IPL, Suryavanshi now made an announcement for himself while playing for India A. He hit 15 sixes enroute to 144(42) in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, hitting the ball as clean and as far as grown men twice his age. India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates a milestone.(Action Images via Reuters)

Very much a household name now, Suryavanshi spoke to BCCI’s social media handles about how he goes about his process, and what it means to be playing as he does at his age. In a video shared to Instagram, Suryavanshi first spoke after the match against UAE to his father.

Suryavanshi’s father reacted by saying if he had elevated the shot on which he got out, he would have had six – the kind of discipline and will to achieve more that has driven Vaibhav from a young age.

“My father is never satisfied with my performance, even if I score 200 runs, he would still say I could have made ten more,” said Suryavanshi, seeing the funny side of things. However, equally important for Suryavanshi was the unconditional support from his other parent.

“But my mother is always happy after seeing me bat whether I score a hundred or even a duck, she just says, ‘Keep doing well,’” explained the 14-year-old batter.

After his blazing IPL century off just 35 balls, this ton against the UAE needed on 32 to complete. The boundaries simply weren’t big enough for him, but he showed that he belongs in discussions with India’s finest batters very early on in his career.

“I don’t try to do anything extraordinary. I just focus on what I have practised since childhood, the hard work I’ve put in, and I try to bring that into my game on the field,” explained Suryavanshi in the video. “If I try to do something different that isn’t part of my game, it won’t benefit the team, and personally, it won’t help me either.”

Nevertheless, Suryavanshi did admit that he felt confident in his form, enough to say he could have added more runs and hauled down Chris Gayle’s famous 175*, which remains the highest score in T20 cricket.

“If I had stayed a little longer, maybe my score could have gone to 20 or 30 more runs, and I might have set a personal record,” concluded Suryavanshi.

The next big assignment for the teenager will come in the second match of this tournament, in which he will face off against Pakistan in a group stage match.