Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father reacts to age fraud allegations after son becomes youngest IPL signing: ‘Don’t fear anyone'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been the platform where talent has met opportunity. The case is now true for the 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a cricketer from Bihar, who has been picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The young batter will now be representing Rajasthan Royals, coached by Rahul Dravid, after getting picked for INR 1.1 crore. India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates his half century during the first day of the 1st unofficial Test in Chennai. (PTI)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is now the youngest player (13 years, 243 days) to be signed in the history of the cash-rich league. After a huge bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, the former end up securing him in the auction, which was held in Saudi Arabia across two days.

Vaibhav broke the record of Afghanistan's Allah Ghazanfar, who was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman in IPL 2024.

This is not the first time that the 13-year-old has grabbed headlines. Earlier, he had become the youngest batter (13 years, 288 days) to register an international century. He had achieved the feat after scoring 104 off 62 balls in a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai. He broke the previous record of 14 years and 241 days held by Bangladesh's current captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

However, as soon as Vaibhav achieved a historic feat, certain section started talking about age fraud. Earlier, there was a controversy, with some alleging that Vaibhav's actual age is 15. Talking about these allegations, the youngster's father Sanjiv Suryavanshi told news agency PTI, "When he was 8 and half years old he first appeared for a BCCI bone test. He has already played India U-19. We don't fear anyone. He can again undergo age test."

Here's all you need to know about Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who hails from Samastipur, has so far featured in five Ranji Trophy games since his first-class debut against Mumbai earlier this year. He had recently also made his T20 debut against Rajasthan, on November 23.

Earlier, Vaibhav Suryavanshi had also attended the trials, and the youngster's father revealed that Vikram Rathour, the batting coach of Rajasthan Royals had given him a match situation of scoring 17 runs in an over.

"Rajasthan Royals had called him for trials in Nagpur. Vikram Rathour sir (batting coach) gave a match situation where he had to score 17 in an over. Bituwa ne 3 chakka mara. Trials mein aat chakka aur char chauwaa mara (He smashed three sixes. At trials, he hit eight sixes and four fours)," said Sanjiv.

"He just wants to play cricket and nothing else. A few years back he loved Doremon, not anymore," he added.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father Sanjiv owns farmland in his native Motipur village which is 15 km from Samastipur town in Bihar.

"Woh ab sirf humra bituwa nahi pura Bihar ka bituwa hai," said Sanjiv.

"My son has worked hard. At the age of 8 years, he excelled at U-16 district trials. I would take him for his cricket coaching to Samastipur and then take him back," he added.

Saying that cricket turned out to be a huge investment for him, Vaibhav's father said, "Not just investment, it's a big investment. Aapko kya bataye humne toh apna zameen tak bech diya. Abhi bhi halat pura sudhra nahi."

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently in Dubai for the U19 Asia Cup. India will play their first match on November 30 against Pakistan at the ICC Academy Ground.