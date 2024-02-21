Vamshhi Krrishna bludgeons 6 thunderous sixes in an over; joins Yuvraj Singh, Ravi Shastri, Ruturaj Gaikwad in epic list

Andhra opening batter Vamshhi Krrishna became the newest batter to enter the 6 sixes in an over club when he launched an assault on Railways spinner Damandeep Singh during the CK Nayudu Trophy match at the YS Raja Reddy ACP Cricket Stadium in Kadapa. This made Krrishna the fourth Indian batter to hit six sixes in an over joining the trio of Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Vamshhi Krrishna in full flow(Screengrab)

Krrishna, 32, ended up scoring 110 off 64 balls even as the match ended in a draw, as Railways piled a massive 865/9 in response to Andhra's first-innings total of 378. Irrespective, Krrishna's incredible six-hitting exhibition promises to take the world by storm as he left no-holds barred in taking on the wrist-spinner.

The first hit was a slog sweep over cow corner. The leg-spinner pitched the next ball slightly outside off but there was no respite as Krrishna went straight and delivered the same result. The third ball was in the slot – full and pitched on middle and leg – and was disdainfully launched over long on. This brought up Krrishna's half-century as he raised the bat acknowledging the dressing room.

With the bowling team running out of ideas, the fourth hit was a repeat of the first shot, only a lot brutal as the slip fielder almost walked away from his position in disbelief. The penultimate six came off a sweep, which Krrishna had no intention to keep down. And finally, to cap off the memorable over, Krrishna latched on to a short leg-spinner bowled by Damandeep as he celebrated the milestone with a ruthless celebration which could have been pointed at the bowler.

Shastri, the former India all-rounder and coach was the first ever Indian batter to hit six sixes in an over. He achieved this feat for Mumbai against Baroda in the 1985-86 Ranji Trophy season when he became the second only after Gary Sobers to clobber the bowler six times over the rope. Yuvraj was the first Indian and remains the only one to do so at the international stage, as he took on Stuart Broad in Durban at the T20 World Cup. Call it coincidence or whatever, Shastri was in the commentary box witnessing history.

The next one took time – 15 years to be precise – but was a notch higher as Ruturaj Gaikwad ended up smoking not just six but 7 sixes in an over in the 2022 Vijay Hazare match between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Gaikwad blasted slow left-arm bowler Shiva Singh for 43 runs in the over en route to hitting a mind-blowing 220 not out.