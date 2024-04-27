Explore
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
    Vanuatu Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score: Netherlands Women score after 1 overs is 6/0

    Apr 27, 2024 4:33 PM IST
    Vanuatu Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score: Netherlands Women at 6/0 after 1 overs, Sterre Kalis at 1 runs and Heather Siegers at 5 runs
    Vanuatu Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score, Match 5 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2024

    Vanuatu Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2024. Match will start on 27 Apr 2024 at 04:30 PM
    Venue : Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

    Vanuatu Women squad -
    Alvina Chilia, Leimauri Chilia, Valenta Langiatu, Nasimana Navaika, Rachel Andrew, Selina Solman, Susan Stephen, Gillian Chilia, Mahina Tarimiala, Maiyllise Carlot, Lizzing Enoch, Natalia Kakor, Rayline Ova, Vanessa Vira, Vicky Mansale
    Netherlands Women squad -
    Annemijn Thomson, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Jolien van Vliet, Sterre Kalis, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Merel Dekeling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede, Heather Siegers, Hannah Landheer, Isabel van der Woning, Mikkie Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 27, 2024 4:33 PM IST

    Vanuatu Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score: Netherlands Women at 6/0 after 1 overs

    Vanuatu Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score:
    Netherlands Women
    Sterre Kalis 1 (2)
    Heather Siegers 5 (4)
    Vanuatu Women
    Rachel Andrew 0/6 (1)

    Apr 27, 2024 4:32 PM IST

    Vanuatu Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score: Heather Siegers smashed a Four on Rachel Andrew bowling . Netherlands Women at 4/0 after 0.3 overs

    Vanuatu Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

    Apr 27, 2024 3:30 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2024

    Vanuatu Women vs Netherlands Women Match Details
    Match 5 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2024 between Vanuatu Women and Netherlands Women to be held at Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

