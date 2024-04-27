Vanuatu Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score: Netherlands Women score after 1 overs is 6/0
Vanuatu Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2024. Match will start on 27 Apr 2024 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi
Vanuatu Women squad -
Alvina Chilia, Leimauri Chilia, Valenta Langiatu, Nasimana Navaika, Rachel Andrew, Selina Solman, Susan Stephen, Gillian Chilia, Mahina Tarimiala, Maiyllise Carlot, Lizzing Enoch, Natalia Kakor, Rayline Ova, Vanessa Vira, Vicky Mansale
Netherlands Women squad -
Annemijn Thomson, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Jolien van Vliet, Sterre Kalis, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Merel Dekeling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede, Heather Siegers, Hannah Landheer, Isabel van der Woning, Mikkie Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers...Read More
Vanuatu Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score: Netherlands Women at 6/0 after 1 overs
Netherlands Women
Sterre Kalis 1 (2)
Heather Siegers 5 (4)
Vanuatu Women
Rachel Andrew 0/6 (1)
Vanuatu Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score: Heather Siegers smashed a Four on Rachel Andrew bowling . Netherlands Women at 4/0 after 0.3 overs
Vanuatu Women vs Netherlands Women Live Score: Four! Played towards point.
Match 5 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2024 between Vanuatu Women and Netherlands Women to be held at Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.